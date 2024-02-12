Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Torrent Power saw an open price of ₹1131 and a close price of ₹1202.6. The stock had a high of ₹1191.6 and a low of ₹1100. The market capitalization for the company is ₹56376.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1214.8 and the 52-week low is ₹426.26. The stock had a BSE volume of 57751 shares.
The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is ₹1170.7 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.26%
|3 Months
|36.8%
|6 Months
|83.38%
|YTD
|25.66%
|1 Year
|167.81%
As of the current data, the stock price of Torrent Power is ₹1158.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -14.2. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.21% and has dropped by 14.2 points.
On the last day, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 57,751 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1202.6.
