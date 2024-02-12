Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1172.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1170.7 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Torrent Power saw an open price of 1131 and a close price of 1202.6. The stock had a high of 1191.6 and a low of 1100. The market capitalization for the company is 56376.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1214.8 and the 52-week low is 426.26. The stock had a BSE volume of 57751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1170.7, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1172.7

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1170.7 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.26%
3 Months36.8%
6 Months83.38%
YTD25.66%
1 Year167.81%
12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1158.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1172.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Torrent Power is 1158.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -14.2. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.21% and has dropped by 14.2 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1202.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 57,751 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1202.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!