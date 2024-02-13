Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1131.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.95 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1158.5 and closed at 1172.7. The stock reached a high of 1195 and a low of 1118.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 53,829.44 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of 1214.8 to a low of 426.26. On the BSE, a total of 27,019 shares of Torrent Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1129.95, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1131.55

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the stock price is 1129.95. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Torrent Power stock today was 1108.1, while the high price reached 1147.9.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1116.25, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹1131.55

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1116.25, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -15.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.35% and the value has decreased by 15.3.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months25.9%
6 Months75.93%
YTD21.06%
1 Year155.84%
13 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1120, down -4.49% from yesterday's ₹1172.7

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1120, with a percent change of -4.49 and a net change of -52.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant decrease of 52.7.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1172.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Power witnessed a trading volume of 27,019 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,172.7.

