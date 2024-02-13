Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock plummets in trading today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1158.5 and closed at ₹1172.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1195 and a low of ₹1118.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53,829.44 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹1214.8 to a low of ₹426.26. On the BSE, a total of 27,019 shares of Torrent Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.