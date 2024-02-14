Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1119.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1132.05 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1115.35 and closed at 1131.55. The stock reached a high of 1147.9 and a low of 1108.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Torrent Power stands at 53,973.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1214.8, while the 52-week low is 437.96. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 29,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:26 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1132.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1119.15

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1132.05. There has been a 1.15 percent change, with a net change of 12.9.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Torrent Power stock today was 1057.7, while the high price was 1162.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1073.3, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹1119.15

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1073.3. There has been a percent change of -4.1, indicating a decline in the stock. The net change is -45.85, suggesting a decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.91%
3 Months23.81%
6 Months74.19%
YTD19.86%
1 Year151.02%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1123, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1131.55

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that its price is 1123, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -8.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the net change is a decrease of 8.55.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1131.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 29,313 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,131.55.

