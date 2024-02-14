Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1115.35 and closed at ₹1131.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1147.9 and a low of ₹1108.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Torrent Power stands at ₹53,973.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1214.8, while the 52-week low is ₹437.96. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 29,313 shares.
The low price of Torrent Power stock today was ₹1057.7, while the high price was ₹1162.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.91%
|3 Months
|23.81%
|6 Months
|74.19%
|YTD
|19.86%
|1 Year
|151.02%
On the last day, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 29,313 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,131.55.
