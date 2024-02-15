Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Soars on Strong Trading Day

2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Torrent Power stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 1130.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1165.75 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at 1119.9 and closed at 1119.15. The stock reached a high of 1162.75 and a low of 1057.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 54,209.13 crore. The 52-week high for Torrent Power is 1214.8, while the 52-week low is 437.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months25.13%
6 Months78.7%
YTD21.09%
1 Year153.81%
15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1165.75, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹1130.2

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1165.75, with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 35.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in both percentage and net value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1119.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Torrent Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,061. The closing price for the stock was 1119.15.

