Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Soars on Strong Trading Day

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at ₹1119.9 and closed at ₹1119.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1162.75 and a low of ₹1057.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹54,209.13 crore. The 52-week high for Torrent Power is ₹1214.8, while the 52-week low is ₹437.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|25.13%
|6 Months
|78.7%
|YTD
|21.09%
|1 Year
|153.81%
The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is ₹1165.75, with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 35.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in both percentage and net value.
On the last day of trading for Torrent Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,061. The closing price for the stock was ₹1119.15.
