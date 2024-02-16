Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 7.15 %. The stock closed at 1130.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.05 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1130.35 and closed at 1130.20. The stock reached a high of 1235.10 and a low of 1130.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 58,205.49 crore and its 52-week high and low are 1214.80 and 437.96 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 83,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1211.05, up 7.15% from yesterday's ₹1130.2

The current data for Torrent Power stock shows that the price is 1211.05 with a percent change of 7.15 and a net change of 80.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1130.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Torrent Power had a trading volume of 83,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,130.2.

