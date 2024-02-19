Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1215.5 and closed at ₹1209.6. The high for the day was ₹1219.3, while the low was ₹1163. The market capitalization stood at ₹56395.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1235.1, and the 52-week low was ₹437.96. The BSE volume for the day was 344315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.