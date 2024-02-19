Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 1209.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1173.4 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1215.5 and closed at 1209.6. The high for the day was 1219.3, while the low was 1163. The market capitalization stood at 56395.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1235.1, and the 52-week low was 437.96. The BSE volume for the day was 344315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1209.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Torrent Power on the BSE had a volume of 344,315 shares with a closing price of 1209.6.

