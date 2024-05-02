Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1500, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

25 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of 1548.95 and a close price of 1536.25. The high for the day was 1575.65, while the low was 1496.8. The market cap stood at 72333.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 1633.1 and a 52-week low of 518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 43712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:07:28 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.02% to reach 1500, amidst a mixed performance by its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions and NLC India are declining, JSW Energy and SJVN are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1051.5-13.15-1.241250.0686.9117294.06
JSW Energy638.18.351.33651.55240.0104682.62
Torrent Power1500.0-0.25-0.021633.1518.9572092.52
SJVN137.12.651.97170.4535.1753877.49
NLC India242.0-0.4-0.17293.680.7833556.61
02 May 2024, 05:34:38 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Torrent Power stock hit a low of 1480 and a high of 1516.05.

02 May 2024, 03:50:43 PM IST

Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed today at ₹1500, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1500 - a 0.02% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1521.57 , 1536.28 , 1557.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1485.82 , 1464.78 , 1450.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32:46 PM IST

Torrent Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13:55 PM IST

Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1507.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1507.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1474.23 and 1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58:54 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1505.71
10 Days1522.21
20 Days1494.97
50 Days1294.42
100 Days1139.82
300 Days922.68
02 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:33:04 PM IST

Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:11:43 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
02 May 2024, 02:07:25 PM IST

Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1505.55, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1505.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1474.23 and 1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34:38 PM IST

Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:02:02 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power stock hit a low of 1480 and a high of 1516.05 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:35:44 PM IST

Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:25:00 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1505.71
10 Days1522.21
20 Days1494.97
50 Days1294.42
100 Days1139.82
300 Days922.68
02 May 2024, 12:13:48 PM IST

Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1505.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1505.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1474.23 and 1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:35:47 AM IST

Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1500.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1496.45, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1496.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1474.23 and 1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:18:00 AM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Torrent Power dropped by 0.25% today to reach 1496.45, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, but JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.34% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1055.75-8.9-0.841250.0686.9117768.14
JSW Energy639.59.751.55651.55240.0104912.29
Torrent Power1496.45-3.8-0.251633.1518.9571921.9
SJVN137.53.052.27170.4535.1754034.68
NLC India243.30.90.37293.680.7833736.87
02 May 2024, 10:45:52 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.26% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of Torrent Power shares traded is 18.26% higher than the previous day, with the price currently at 1494.5, showing a decrease of -0.38%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:36:50 AM IST

Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 1495.5 & a low of 1480.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11500.67Support 11485.17
Resistance 21505.83Support 21474.83
Resistance 31516.17Support 31469.67
02 May 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

Torrent Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:54:59 AM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach 1491.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, whereas JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1052.0-12.65-1.191250.0686.9117349.83
JSW Energy641.812.051.91651.55240.0105289.62
Torrent Power1491.2-9.05-0.61633.1518.9571669.57
SJVN137.02.551.9170.4535.1753838.19
NLC India246.554.151.71293.680.7834187.53
02 May 2024, 09:35:58 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1486.9, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1500.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1486.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1474.23 and 1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20:53 AM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -0.42% and is currently trading at 1494.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have seen an impressive gain of 172.23%, reaching 1494.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months42.24%
6 Months106.51%
YTD60.74%
1 Year172.23%
02 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11551.48Support 11474.23
Resistance 21601.87Support 21447.37
Resistance 31628.73Support 31396.98
02 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
02 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 1095 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1295 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1052 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

02 May 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1536.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1575.65 & 1496.8 yesterday to end at 1536.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

