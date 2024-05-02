Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at 1500, down -0.02% from yesterday's 1500.25

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹1548.95 and a close price of ₹1536.25. The high for the day was ₹1575.65, while the low was ₹1496.8. The market cap stood at 72333.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1633.1 and a 52-week low of ₹518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 43712 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.02% to reach ₹1500, amidst a mixed performance by its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions and NLC India are declining, JSW Energy and SJVN are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1051.5
|-13.15
|-1.24
|1250.0
|686.9
|117294.06
|JSW Energy
|638.1
|8.35
|1.33
|651.55
|240.0
|104682.62
|Torrent Power
|1500.0
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1633.1
|518.95
|72092.52
|SJVN
|137.1
|2.65
|1.97
|170.45
|35.17
|53877.49
|NLC India
|242.0
|-0.4
|-0.17
|293.6
|80.78
|33556.61
Today, Torrent Power stock hit a low of ₹1480 and a high of ₹1516.05.
Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1500 - a 0.02% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1521.57 , 1536.28 , 1557.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1485.82 , 1464.78 , 1450.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1507.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1474.23 and ₹1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1505.71
|10 Days
|1522.21
|20 Days
|1494.97
|50 Days
|1294.42
|100 Days
|1139.82
|300 Days
|922.68
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 41.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1505.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1474.23 and ₹1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power stock hit a low of ₹1480 and a high of ₹1516.05 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1505.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1474.23 and ₹1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1496.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1474.23 and ₹1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Torrent Power dropped by 0.25% today to reach ₹1496.45, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, but JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.34% and 0.28% respectively.
As of 10 AM, the volume of Torrent Power shares traded is 18.26% higher than the previous day, with the price currently at ₹1494.5, showing a decrease of -0.38%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in conjunction with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power touched a high of 1495.5 & a low of 1480.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1500.67
|Support 1
|1485.17
|Resistance 2
|1505.83
|Support 2
|1474.83
|Resistance 3
|1516.17
|Support 3
|1469.67
Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹1491.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, whereas JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1486.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1474.23 and ₹1551.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1474.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -0.42% and is currently trading at ₹1494.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have seen an impressive gain of 172.23%, reaching ₹1494.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|42.24%
|6 Months
|106.51%
|YTD
|60.74%
|1 Year
|172.23%
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1551.48
|Support 1
|1474.23
|Resistance 2
|1601.87
|Support 2
|1447.37
|Resistance 3
|1628.73
|Support 3
|1396.98
The trading volume yesterday was 15.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1052 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1575.65 & ₹1496.8 yesterday to end at ₹1536.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
