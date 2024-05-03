Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1485.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's open price was ₹1516.05, with a close price of ₹1500.25. The high for the day was ₹1516.05, and the low was ₹1480. The market capitalization stood at ₹72093.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12875 shares.
Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Torrent Power reached a high of ₹1522.05 and a low of ₹1476.55 on the current day.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power closed today at ₹1485.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1485.3 - a 1.39% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1509.78 , 1539.72 , 1556.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1463.13 , 1446.42 , 1416.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 341.69% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 341.69% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1485.3, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Live Updates
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1479.65, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1485.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1464.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1464.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1505.71
|10 Days
|1522.21
|20 Days
|1494.97
|50 Days
|1294.42
|100 Days
|1139.82
|300 Days
|924.11
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 512.69% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 512.69% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1493.5, up by -0.85%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power reached a peak of 1510.0 and a trough of 1488.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1503.58 and 1497.17, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1505.83
|Support 1
|1483.83
|Resistance 2
|1518.92
|Support 2
|1474.92
|Resistance 3
|1527.83
|Support 3
|1461.83
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 41.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1501.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1501.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1485.82 and ₹1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 628.29% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM has increased by 628.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1505.5, showing a slight decrease of -0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1517.53 and 1495.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1495.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1514.83
|Support 1
|1503.58
|Resistance 2
|1519.67
|Support 2
|1497.17
|Resistance 3
|1526.08
|Support 3
|1492.33
Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1486.85 and a high of ₹1522.05.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 502.47% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 502.47% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1510.85, up by 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1518.03 and 1505.98 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1505.98 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1518.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.53
|Support 1
|1495.78
|Resistance 2
|1526.52
|Support 2
|1483.02
|Resistance 3
|1539.28
|Support 3
|1474.03
Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1505.71
|10 Days
|1522.21
|20 Days
|1494.97
|50 Days
|1294.42
|100 Days
|1139.82
|300 Days
|924.11
Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1500.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1500.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1485.82 and ₹1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 349.10% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 349.10% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1501.35, showing a slight increase of -0.33%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1522.62 and 1494.72 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1494.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1522.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.03
|Support 1
|1505.98
|Resistance 2
|1526.07
|Support 2
|1501.97
|Resistance 3
|1530.08
|Support 3
|1493.93
Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1510.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1510.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1485.82 and ₹1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Torrent Power's share price increased by 0.68% to reach ₹1516.55, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|624.1
|-14.4
|-2.26
|651.55
|240.0
|102385.87
|NHPC
|99.25
|1.24
|1.27
|115.84
|42.55
|99696.97
|Torrent Power
|1516.55
|10.25
|0.68
|1633.1
|518.95
|72887.94
|SJVN
|135.9
|-1.2
|-0.88
|170.45
|35.17
|53405.92
|NLC India
|239.85
|-2.15
|-0.89
|293.6
|80.78
|33258.48
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 42.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 33.50% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 33.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1517, a 0.71% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power touched a high of 1515.95 & a low of 1488.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1522.62
|Support 1
|1494.72
|Resistance 2
|1533.23
|Support 2
|1477.43
|Resistance 3
|1550.52
|Support 3
|1466.82
Torrent Power Live Updates
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.2% to reach ₹1509.3. While Torrent Power's peers are experiencing mixed results, with JSW Energy declining, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|629.5
|-9.0
|-1.41
|651.55
|240.0
|103271.76
|NHPC
|99.82
|1.81
|1.85
|115.84
|42.55
|100269.54
|Torrent Power
|1509.3
|3.0
|0.2
|1633.1
|518.95
|72539.49
|SJVN
|137.65
|0.55
|0.4
|170.45
|35.17
|54093.63
|NLC India
|243.65
|1.65
|0.68
|293.6
|80.78
|33785.4
Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1489.4, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1506.3
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1489.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1485.82 and ₹1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -0.68% and is currently trading at ₹1496.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 179.52% to ₹1496.00, while the Nifty index increased by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|37.51%
|6 Months
|106.48%
|YTD
|61.27%
|1 Year
|179.52%
Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.57
|Support 1
|1485.82
|Resistance 2
|1536.28
|Support 2
|1464.78
|Resistance 3
|1557.32
|Support 3
|1450.07
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 41.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 437 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1127 k
The trading volume yesterday was 61.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 424 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1500.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1516.05 & ₹1480 yesterday to end at ₹1500.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
