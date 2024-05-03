Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at 1485.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's 1506.3

LIVE UPDATES
37 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1506.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485.3 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power's open price was 1516.05, with a close price of 1500.25. The high for the day was 1516.05, and the low was 1480. The market capitalization stood at 72093.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1633.1 and 518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Torrent Power reached a high of 1522.05 and a low of 1476.55 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power closed today at ₹1485.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1485.3 - a 1.39% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1509.78 , 1539.72 , 1556.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1463.13 , 1446.42 , 1416.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 341.69% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 341.69% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1485.3, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1479.65, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1485.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1464.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1464.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1505.71
10 Days1522.21
20 Days1494.97
50 Days1294.42
100 Days1139.82
300 Days924.11
03 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 512.69% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 512.69% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1493.5, up by -0.85%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power reached a peak of 1510.0 and a trough of 1488.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1503.58 and 1497.17, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11505.83Support 11483.83
Resistance 21518.92Support 21474.92
Resistance 31527.83Support 31461.83
03 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1501.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power share price is at 1501.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1485.82 and 1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 628.29% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM has increased by 628.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1505.5, showing a slight decrease of -0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1517.53 and 1495.78 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1495.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11514.83Support 11503.58
Resistance 21519.67Support 21497.17
Resistance 31526.08Support 31492.33
03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1486.85 and a high of 1522.05.

03 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 502.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 502.47% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1510.85, up by 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1518.03 and 1505.98 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1505.98 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1518.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.53Support 11495.78
Resistance 21526.52Support 21483.02
Resistance 31539.28Support 31474.03
03 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1500.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power share price is at 1500.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1485.82 and 1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 349.10% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 349.10% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1501.35, showing a slight increase of -0.33%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1522.62 and 1494.72 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1494.72 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1522.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.03Support 11505.98
Resistance 21526.07Support 21501.97
Resistance 31530.08Support 31493.93
03 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1510.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power share price is at 1510.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1485.82 and 1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's share price increased by 0.68% to reach 1516.55, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy624.1-14.4-2.26651.55240.0102385.87
NHPC99.251.241.27115.8442.5599696.97
Torrent Power1516.5510.250.681633.1518.9572887.94
SJVN135.9-1.2-0.88170.4535.1753405.92
NLC India239.85-2.15-0.89293.680.7833258.48
03 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 42.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 33.50% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 33.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1517, a 0.71% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 1515.95 & a low of 1488.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11522.62Support 11494.72
Resistance 21533.23Support 21477.43
Resistance 31550.52Support 31466.82
03 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.2% to reach 1509.3. While Torrent Power's peers are experiencing mixed results, with JSW Energy declining, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy629.5-9.0-1.41651.55240.0103271.76
NHPC99.821.811.85115.8442.55100269.54
Torrent Power1509.33.00.21633.1518.9572539.49
SJVN137.650.550.4170.4535.1754093.63
NLC India243.651.650.68293.680.7833785.4
03 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1489.4, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1506.3

Torrent Power share price is at 1489.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1485.82 and 1521.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1485.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -0.68% and is currently trading at 1496.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 179.52% to 1496.00, while the Nifty index increased by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months37.51%
6 Months106.48%
YTD61.27%
1 Year179.52%
03 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11521.57Support 11485.82
Resistance 21536.28Support 21464.78
Resistance 31557.32Support 31450.07
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 437 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1127 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 424 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1500.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1516.05 & 1480 yesterday to end at 1500.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

