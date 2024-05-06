Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock price on the last day was opened at ₹1518.9, closed at ₹1506.3, with a high of ₹1522.05 and a low of ₹1476.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹71386.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1633.1 and the low was ₹518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26318 shares traded.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 39.27% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM is 39.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1457.9, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power reached a peak of 1459.7 and a trough of 1448.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1455.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1460.28
|Support 1
|1449.33
|Resistance 2
|1465.47
|Support 2
|1443.57
|Resistance 3
|1471.23
|Support 3
|1438.38
Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹1425.05 and ₹1492.30 on the current day.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.68% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Torrent Power until 12 AM has increased by 51.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1450.05, showing a decrease of -2.37%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends alongside price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power reached a peak of 1451.35 and a trough of 1437.0 in the prior trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1444.15 and 1449.4, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1455.63
|Support 1
|1441.28
|Resistance 2
|1460.67
|Support 2
|1431.97
|Resistance 3
|1469.98
|Support 3
|1426.93
Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1508.62
|10 Days
|1506.03
|20 Days
|1503.26
|50 Days
|1308.17
|100 Days
|1150.68
|300 Days
|931.31
Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1449, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1485.3
The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1463.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1446.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1446.42 then there can be further negative price movement.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 74.40% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 74.40% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1443, reflecting a decrease of -2.85%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with heightened volume could signify a potential further drop in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1448.95 and 1429.9 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1429.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1448.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1444.15
|Support 1
|1434.7
|Resistance 2
|1449.4
|Support 2
|1430.5
|Resistance 3
|1453.6
|Support 3
|1425.25
Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1442.9, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1485.3
The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1463.13 & second support of ₹1446.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1416.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1416.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 3.05% to reach ₹1440, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are declining, while NHPC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|618.05
|-24.65
|-3.84
|651.55
|240.0
|101393.34
|NHPC
|102.15
|2.92
|2.94
|115.84
|42.55
|102610.03
|Torrent Power
|1440.0
|-45.3
|-3.05
|1633.1
|518.95
|69208.82
|SJVN
|133.75
|-1.4
|-1.04
|170.45
|35.17
|52561.01
|NLC India
|232.05
|-6.65
|-2.79
|293.6
|80.78
|32176.9
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 39.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 115.52% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 115.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1435.75, showing a decrease of -3.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power touched a high of 1444.1 & a low of 1425.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.95
|Support 1
|1429.9
|Resistance 2
|1456.05
|Support 2
|1417.95
|Resistance 3
|1468.0
|Support 3
|1410.85
Torrent Power Live Updates
TORRENT POWER
TORRENT POWER
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Torrent Power's share price dropped by 3.21% to reach ₹1437.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are all declining, whereas NHPC is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.06% and up by 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|616.7
|-26.0
|-4.05
|651.55
|240.0
|101171.87
|NHPC
|99.35
|0.12
|0.12
|115.84
|42.55
|99797.42
|Torrent Power
|1437.55
|-47.75
|-3.21
|1633.1
|518.95
|69091.07
|SJVN
|131.6
|-3.55
|-2.63
|170.45
|35.17
|51716.1
|NLC India
|232.05
|-6.65
|-2.79
|293.6
|80.78
|32176.9
Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1432.65, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹1485.3
The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1463.13 & second support of ₹1446.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1416.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1416.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -3.12% and is currently trading at ₹1439.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 171.00% to reach ₹1439.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22561.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|36.07%
|6 Months
|99.09%
|YTD
|58.94%
|1 Year
|171.0%
Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1509.78
|Support 1
|1463.13
|Resistance 2
|1539.72
|Support 2
|1446.42
|Resistance 3
|1556.43
|Support 3
|1416.48
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 41.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 488 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1017 k
The trading volume yesterday was 51.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 462 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1506.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1522.05 & ₹1476.55 yesterday to end at ₹1506.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
