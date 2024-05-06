Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Plunges Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 1485.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1449 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock price on the last day was opened at 1518.9, closed at 1506.3, with a high of 1522.05 and a low of 1476.55. The market capitalization stood at 71386.49 crore. The 52-week high was 1633.1 and the low was 518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 26318 shares traded.

06 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 39.27% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM is 39.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1457.9, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power reached a peak of 1459.7 and a trough of 1448.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1455.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11460.28Support 11449.33
Resistance 21465.47Support 21443.57
Resistance 31471.23Support 31438.38
06 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated between 1425.05 and 1492.30 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.68% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Torrent Power until 12 AM has increased by 51.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1450.05, showing a decrease of -2.37%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends alongside price. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power reached a peak of 1451.35 and a trough of 1437.0 in the prior trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1444.15 and 1449.4, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11455.63Support 11441.28
Resistance 21460.67Support 21431.97
Resistance 31469.98Support 31426.93
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1508.62
10 Days1506.03
20 Days1503.26
50 Days1308.17
100 Days1150.68
300 Days931.31
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1449, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1485.3

The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1463.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1446.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1446.42 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 74.40% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 74.40% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1443, reflecting a decrease of -2.85%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with heightened volume could signify a potential further drop in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1448.95 and 1429.9 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1429.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1448.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11444.15Support 11434.7
Resistance 21449.4Support 21430.5
Resistance 31453.6Support 31425.25
06 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1442.9, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1485.3

The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1463.13 & second support of 1446.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1416.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1416.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 3.05% to reach 1440, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are declining, while NHPC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy618.05-24.65-3.84651.55240.0101393.34
NHPC102.152.922.94115.8442.55102610.03
Torrent Power1440.0-45.3-3.051633.1518.9569208.82
SJVN133.75-1.4-1.04170.4535.1752561.01
NLC India232.05-6.65-2.79293.680.7832176.9
06 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 39.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 115.52% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 115.52% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1435.75, showing a decrease of -3.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 1444.1 & a low of 1425.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11448.95Support 11429.9
Resistance 21456.05Support 21417.95
Resistance 31468.0Support 31410.85
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's share price dropped by 3.21% to reach 1437.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Energy, SJVN, and NLC India are all declining, whereas NHPC is showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.06% and up by 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy616.7-26.0-4.05651.55240.0101171.87
NHPC99.350.120.12115.8442.5599797.42
Torrent Power1437.55-47.75-3.211633.1518.9569091.07
SJVN131.6-3.55-2.63170.4535.1751716.1
NLC India232.05-6.65-2.79293.680.7832176.9
06 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1432.65, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹1485.3

The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1463.13 & second support of 1446.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1416.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1416.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -3.12% and is currently trading at 1439.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 171.00% to reach 1439.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22561.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months36.07%
6 Months99.09%
YTD58.94%
1 Year171.0%
06 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11509.78Support 11463.13
Resistance 21539.72Support 21446.42
Resistance 31556.43Support 31416.48
06 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 488 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1017 k

The trading volume yesterday was 51.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 462 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1506.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1522.05 & 1476.55 yesterday to end at 1506.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

