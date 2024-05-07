Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at ₹1476.05, reached a high of ₹1492.3, and a low of ₹1425.05 before closing at ₹1485.3. The market capitalization was ₹69223.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low was ₹518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 29934 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 39.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 28.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1492.3 & ₹1425.05 yesterday to end at ₹1485.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
