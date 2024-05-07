Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 1485.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.3 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at 1476.05, reached a high of 1492.3, and a low of 1425.05 before closing at 1485.3. The market capitalization was 69223.7 crore. The 52-week high was 1633.1 and the 52-week low was 518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 29934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 39.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 684 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 960 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1485.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1492.3 & 1425.05 yesterday to end at 1485.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

