Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1370.05 and closed at ₹1371.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1370.05, while the low was ₹1325. The market capitalization stood at ₹64052.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1633.1, and the 52-week low is ₹518.95. The BSE volume for the day was 21336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 34.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 9.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 814 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1370.05 & ₹1325 yesterday to end at ₹1371.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
