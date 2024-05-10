Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1331.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.05 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power closed at 1331.35 on the last trading day with an open price of 1333.45. The high for the day was 1378 and the low was 1303.4. The market cap stands at 63,396.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 1633.1 and a low of 518.95. On the BSE, the volume traded was 46,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11357.08Support 11289.83
Resistance 21401.32Support 21266.82
Resistance 31424.33Support 31222.58
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 33.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 865 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 868 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 819 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1331.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1378 & 1303.4 yesterday to end at 1331.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

