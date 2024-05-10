Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power closed at ₹1331.35 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1333.45. The high for the day was ₹1378 and the low was ₹1303.4. The market cap stands at ₹63,396.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1633.1 and a low of ₹518.95. On the BSE, the volume traded was 46,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1357.08
|Support 1
|1289.83
|Resistance 2
|1401.32
|Support 2
|1266.82
|Resistance 3
|1424.33
|Support 3
|1222.58
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 33.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 0.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 819 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1378 & ₹1303.4 yesterday to end at ₹1331.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!