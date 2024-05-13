LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1326.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.2 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.