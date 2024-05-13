Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹1320.75 and closing at ₹1319.05. The high for the day was ₹1342.45, while the low was ₹1297.55. The market capitalization for the company is at ₹63672.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17105 shares.
Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1319.2, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1326.4
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1319.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1303.22 and ₹1350.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1303.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1350.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -1.43% and is currently trading at ₹1307.45. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have increased by 146.71% to ₹1307.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.6%
|3 Months
|11.42%
|6 Months
|70.64%
|YTD
|42.09%
|1 Year
|146.71%
Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.37
|Support 1
|1303.22
|Resistance 2
|1371.98
|Support 2
|1277.68
|Resistance 3
|1397.52
|Support 3
|1256.07
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 33.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 532 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 769 k
The trading volume yesterday was 30.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 515 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1319.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1342.45 & ₹1297.55 yesterday to end at ₹1319.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
