Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1326.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.2 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 1320.75 and closing at 1319.05. The high for the day was 1342.45, while the low was 1297.55. The market capitalization for the company is at 63672.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1633.1 and 518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1319.2, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1326.4

Torrent Power share price is at 1319.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1303.22 and 1350.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1303.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1350.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -1.43% and is currently trading at 1307.45. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have increased by 146.71% to 1307.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.6%
3 Months11.42%
6 Months70.64%
YTD42.09%
1 Year146.71%
13 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11350.37Support 11303.22
Resistance 21371.98Support 21277.68
Resistance 31397.52Support 31256.07
13 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 33.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 532 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 769 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 515 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1319.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1342.45 & 1297.55 yesterday to end at 1319.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.