Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹1320.75 and closing at ₹1319.05. The high for the day was ₹1342.45, while the low was ₹1297.55. The market capitalization for the company is at ₹63672.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17105 shares.
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1319.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1303.22 and ₹1350.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1303.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1350.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Torrent Power has dropped by -1.43% and is currently trading at ₹1307.45. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have increased by 146.71% to ₹1307.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.6%
|3 Months
|11.42%
|6 Months
|70.64%
|YTD
|42.09%
|1 Year
|146.71%
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.37
|Support 1
|1303.22
|Resistance 2
|1371.98
|Support 2
|1277.68
|Resistance 3
|1397.52
|Support 3
|1256.07
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 33.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 30.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 515 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1342.45 & ₹1297.55 yesterday to end at ₹1319.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
