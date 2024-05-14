Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Rises as Market Reacts Positively

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power closed at ₹1326.4 on the last day with an open price of ₹1347.7. The high for the day was ₹1347.7 and the low was ₹1296.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹63441.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10389.
Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 135.96% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM has increased by 135.96% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1368.8, showing a 3.97% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power touched a high of 1376.75 & a low of 1344.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1382.43
|Support 1
|1349.78
|Resistance 2
|1395.92
|Support 2
|1330.62
|Resistance 3
|1415.08
|Support 3
|1317.13
Torrent Power Live Updates
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Torrent Power has increased by 4.46% today, reaching ₹1375.2, in line with its industry counterparts like JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.13% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|585.25
|10.95
|1.91
|651.55
|240.0
|96051.91
|NHPC
|96.04
|2.3
|2.45
|115.84
|42.55
|96472.51
|Torrent Power
|1375.2
|58.7
|4.46
|1633.1
|521.7
|66094.42
|SJVN
|126.35
|2.85
|2.31
|170.45
|35.17
|49652.96
|NLC India
|221.9
|4.2
|1.93
|293.6
|84.71
|30769.47
Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1374, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹1316.5
The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1335.43 & second resistance of ₹1355.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1375.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1375.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1318.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 145.75%, reaching ₹1318.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.71%
|3 Months
|13.61%
|6 Months
|60.31%
|YTD
|40.83%
|1 Year
|145.75%
Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1335.43
|Support 1
|1295.18
|Resistance 2
|1355.97
|Support 2
|1275.47
|Resistance 3
|1375.68
|Support 3
|1254.93
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 33.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 410 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 744 k
The trading volume yesterday was 44.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 399 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1326.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1347.7 & ₹1296.2 yesterday to end at ₹1326.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
