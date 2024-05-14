Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Rises as Market Reacts Positively

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power closed at ₹1326.4 on the last day with an open price of ₹1347.7. The high for the day was ₹1347.7 and the low was ₹1296.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹63441.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10389.
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM has increased by 135.96% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1368.8, showing a 3.97% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power touched a high of 1376.75 & a low of 1344.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1382.43
|Support 1
|1349.78
|Resistance 2
|1395.92
|Support 2
|1330.62
|Resistance 3
|1415.08
|Support 3
|1317.13
The stock price of Torrent Power has increased by 4.46% today, reaching ₹1375.2, in line with its industry counterparts like JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.13% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|585.25
|10.95
|1.91
|651.55
|240.0
|96051.91
|NHPC
|96.04
|2.3
|2.45
|115.84
|42.55
|96472.51
|Torrent Power
|1375.2
|58.7
|4.46
|1633.1
|521.7
|66094.42
|SJVN
|126.35
|2.85
|2.31
|170.45
|35.17
|49652.96
|NLC India
|221.9
|4.2
|1.93
|293.6
|84.71
|30769.47
The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1335.43 & second resistance of ₹1355.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1375.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1375.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1318.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 145.75%, reaching ₹1318.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.71%
|3 Months
|13.61%
|6 Months
|60.31%
|YTD
|40.83%
|1 Year
|145.75%
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1335.43
|Support 1
|1295.18
|Resistance 2
|1355.97
|Support 2
|1275.47
|Resistance 3
|1375.68
|Support 3
|1254.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 33.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 44.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 399 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1347.7 & ₹1296.2 yesterday to end at ₹1326.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
