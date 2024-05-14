Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Rises as Market Reacts Positively

9 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Torrent Power stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 4.37 %. The stock closed at 1316.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power closed at 1326.4 on the last day with an open price of 1347.7. The high for the day was 1347.7 and the low was 1296.2. The market capitalization stood at 63441.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1633.1 and 518.95 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10389.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 135.96% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM has increased by 135.96% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1368.8, showing a 3.97% increase. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 1376.75 & a low of 1344.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11382.43Support 11349.78
Resistance 21395.92Support 21330.62
Resistance 31415.08Support 31317.13
14 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Torrent Power has increased by 4.46% today, reaching 1375.2, in line with its industry counterparts like JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India, which are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.13% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy585.2510.951.91651.55240.096051.91
NHPC96.042.32.45115.8442.5596472.51
Torrent Power1375.258.74.461633.1521.766094.42
SJVN126.352.852.31170.4535.1749652.96
NLC India221.94.21.93293.684.7130769.47
14 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1374, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹1316.5

The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of 1335.43 & second resistance of 1355.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1375.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1375.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 1318.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 145.75%, reaching 1318.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.71%
3 Months13.61%
6 Months60.31%
YTD40.83%
1 Year145.75%
14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11335.43Support 11295.18
Resistance 21355.97Support 21275.47
Resistance 31375.68Support 31254.93
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 33.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
14 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 410 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 744 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 399 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1326.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1347.7 & 1296.2 yesterday to end at 1326.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

