Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 10:57:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 -0.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.75 -1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 815.20 -0.63%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.70 -0.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.25 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at 1364.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's 1359.7
BackBack

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1364.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

48 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1364.2 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Torrent Power Share Price Highlights

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1294.15 and closed at 1316.5. The high for the day was 1376.75 and the low was 1294.15. The market capitalization stood at 65522.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1 and the 52-week low was 521.7. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25286.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04:20 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40:48 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 20.21% and its return on investment was 10.47%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be around 19.26% in the current fiscal year and 19.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:05:28 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue reached 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:31:09 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 35.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 06:09:05 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.33% to reach 1364.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy, NHPC, and SJVN are declining, whereas NLC India is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy598.0-2.1-0.35651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.39-1.56-1.58115.8442.5597828.59
Torrent Power1364.24.50.331633.1521.765565.74
SJVN129.35-1.1-0.84170.4535.1750831.9
NLC India229.45.452.43293.684.7131809.44
15 May 2024, 05:32:40 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power stock reached a low of 1357.55 and a high of 1390.

15 May 2024, 03:55:22 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 50.20% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 50.20% higher than yesterday, reaching a price of 1364.2, which is up by 0.33%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:52:30 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power closed today at ₹1364.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1364.2 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1384.78 , 1404.62 , 1418.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1351.13 , 1337.32 , 1317.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:36:03 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:17:25 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1363.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1363.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1325.17 and 1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59:24 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55:57 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 41.31% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 41.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1364.5, reflecting a 0.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:55:34 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1332.93
10 Days1413.30
20 Days1474.14
50 Days1331.03
100 Days1173.76
300 Days955.14
15 May 2024, 02:41:28 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power's stock reached a peak of 1371.3 and a low of 1361.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1369.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11373.43Support 11363.93
Resistance 21377.12Support 21358.12
Resistance 31382.93Support 31354.43
15 May 2024, 02:13:23 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 35.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 02:05:59 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1367.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1367.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1325.17 and 1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:49:24 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 17.51% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Torrent Power until 1 PM is 17.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1364.45, up by 0.35%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:41:19 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1380.32 and 1362.17 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1362.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1380.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11369.08Support 11359.18
Resistance 21373.22Support 21353.42
Resistance 31378.98Support 31349.28
15 May 2024, 01:05:15 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock of Torrent Power reached a low of 1357.55 and a high of 1390 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:50:52 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.13% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 14.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1361, up by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:43:07 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1382.0 and a trough of 1363.85 during the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1371.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1362.27 and 1357.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11380.32Support 11362.17
Resistance 21390.23Support 21353.93
Resistance 31398.47Support 31344.02
15 May 2024, 12:24:27 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1332.93
10 Days1413.30
20 Days1474.14
50 Days1331.03
100 Days1173.76
300 Days955.14
15 May 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:17:54 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1370.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1370.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1325.17 and 1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45:49 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.64% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 4.64% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1378, up by 1.35%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:35:53 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1374.5 and 1360.2 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1360.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1374.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11384.93Support 11371.33
Resistance 21389.47Support 21362.27
Resistance 31398.53Support 31357.73
15 May 2024, 11:25:08 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1376.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1376.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1325.17 and 1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:17:57 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power rose by 1.2% today to reach 1376, outperforming its peers. While NHPC and SJVN are declining, JSW Energy and NLC India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight change of 0.09% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy603.253.150.52651.55240.099006.09
NHPC98.82-0.13-0.13115.8442.5599265.03
Torrent Power1376.016.31.21633.1521.766132.87
SJVN130.2-0.25-0.19170.4535.1751165.93
NLC India230.36.352.84293.684.7131934.24
15 May 2024, 11:06:44 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 10:45:44 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 23.77% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 23.77% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1369.2, up by 0.7%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:37:58 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1376.3 & a low of 1362.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11374.5Support 11360.2
Resistance 21382.55Support 21353.95
Resistance 31388.8Support 31345.9
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55:42 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.32% today, reaching 1364, in line with the upward trend of its peers including JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.24% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy614.914.82.47651.55240.0100918.11
NHPC99.540.590.6115.8442.5599988.28
Torrent Power1364.04.30.321633.1521.765556.13
SJVN130.60.150.11170.4535.1751323.13
NLC India229.55.552.48293.684.7131823.31
15 May 2024, 09:37:54 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1367.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1367.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1325.17 and 1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 1366.25. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 155.63%, reaching 1366.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months18.91%
6 Months65.75%
YTD45.61%
1 Year155.63%
15 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11386.17Support 11325.17
Resistance 21412.08Support 21290.08
Resistance 31447.17Support 31264.17
15 May 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 35.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 655 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 740 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 629 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04:33 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1316.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1376.75 & 1294.15 yesterday to end at 1316.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue