Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1364.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1359.7

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1294.15 and closed at ₹1316.5. The high for the day was ₹1376.75 and the low was ₹1294.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹65522.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low was ₹521.7. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25286.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 20.21% and its return on investment was 10.47%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be around 19.26% in the current fiscal year and 19.27% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue reached 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 35.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.33% to reach ₹1364.2, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Energy, NHPC, and SJVN are declining, whereas NLC India is witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|-2.1
|-0.35
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.39
|-1.56
|-1.58
|115.84
|42.55
|97828.59
|Torrent Power
|1364.2
|4.5
|0.33
|1633.1
|521.7
|65565.74
|SJVN
|129.35
|-1.1
|-0.84
|170.45
|35.17
|50831.9
|NLC India
|229.4
|5.45
|2.43
|293.6
|84.71
|31809.44
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power stock reached a low of ₹1357.55 and a high of ₹1390.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 50.20% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 50.20% higher than yesterday, reaching a price of ₹1364.2, which is up by 0.33%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power closed today at ₹1364.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1364.2 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1384.78 , 1404.62 , 1418.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1351.13 , 1337.32 , 1317.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1363.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1363.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1325.17 and ₹1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 41.31% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 41.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1364.5, reflecting a 0.35% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1332.93
|10 Days
|1413.30
|20 Days
|1474.14
|50 Days
|1331.03
|100 Days
|1173.76
|300 Days
|955.14
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power's stock reached a peak of 1371.3 and a low of 1361.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1369.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1373.43
|Support 1
|1363.93
|Resistance 2
|1377.12
|Support 2
|1358.12
|Resistance 3
|1382.93
|Support 3
|1354.43
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1367.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1367.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1325.17 and ₹1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 17.51% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Torrent Power until 1 PM is 17.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1364.45, up by 0.35%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1380.32 and 1362.17 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1362.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1380.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1369.08
|Support 1
|1359.18
|Resistance 2
|1373.22
|Support 2
|1353.42
|Resistance 3
|1378.98
|Support 3
|1349.28
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock of Torrent Power reached a low of ₹1357.55 and a high of ₹1390 on the current day.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.13% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 14.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1361, up by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1382.0 and a trough of 1363.85 during the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1371.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1362.27 and 1357.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1380.32
|Support 1
|1362.17
|Resistance 2
|1390.23
|Support 2
|1353.93
|Resistance 3
|1398.47
|Support 3
|1344.02
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1370.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1370.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1325.17 and ₹1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.64% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 4.64% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1378, up by 1.35%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1374.5 and 1360.2 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1360.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1374.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1384.93
|Support 1
|1371.33
|Resistance 2
|1389.47
|Support 2
|1362.27
|Resistance 3
|1398.53
|Support 3
|1357.73
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1376.6, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1376.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1325.17 and ₹1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power rose by 1.2% today to reach ₹1376, outperforming its peers. While NHPC and SJVN are declining, JSW Energy and NLC India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight change of 0.09% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|603.25
|3.15
|0.52
|651.55
|240.0
|99006.09
|NHPC
|98.82
|-0.13
|-0.13
|115.84
|42.55
|99265.03
|Torrent Power
|1376.0
|16.3
|1.2
|1633.1
|521.7
|66132.87
|SJVN
|130.2
|-0.25
|-0.19
|170.45
|35.17
|51165.93
|NLC India
|230.3
|6.35
|2.84
|293.6
|84.71
|31934.24
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 23.77% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 23.77% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1369.2, up by 0.7%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1376.3 & a low of 1362.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1374.5
|Support 1
|1360.2
|Resistance 2
|1382.55
|Support 2
|1353.95
|Resistance 3
|1388.8
|Support 3
|1345.9
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.32% today, reaching ₹1364, in line with the upward trend of its peers including JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.24% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|614.9
|14.8
|2.47
|651.55
|240.0
|100918.11
|NHPC
|99.54
|0.59
|0.6
|115.84
|42.55
|99988.28
|Torrent Power
|1364.0
|4.3
|0.32
|1633.1
|521.7
|65556.13
|SJVN
|130.6
|0.15
|0.11
|170.45
|35.17
|51323.13
|NLC India
|229.5
|5.55
|2.48
|293.6
|84.71
|31823.31
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1367.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1359.7
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1367.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1325.17 and ₹1386.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1325.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1386.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹1366.25. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 155.63%, reaching ₹1366.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|18.91%
|6 Months
|65.75%
|YTD
|45.61%
|1 Year
|155.63%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1386.17
|Support 1
|1325.17
|Resistance 2
|1412.08
|Support 2
|1290.08
|Resistance 3
|1447.17
|Support 3
|1264.17
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 655 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 740 k
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 629 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1316.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1376.75 & ₹1294.15 yesterday to end at ₹1316.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
