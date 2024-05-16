Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1340, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at ₹1371.5 and closed at ₹1359.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1390 and a low of ₹1357.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,566.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1, while the 52-week low was ₹521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 12,280 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 10.47% in the previous fiscal year. The estimated ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years are 19.26% and 19.27% respectively, according to consensus forecasts.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage of profit growth for the fourth quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 34.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Torrent Power dropped by 1.91% to reach ₹1340, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. JSW Energy and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC and SJVN are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|594.0
|-4.0
|-0.67
|651.55
|240.0
|97487.97
|NHPC
|98.17
|0.78
|0.8
|115.84
|42.55
|98612.11
|Torrent Power
|1340.0
|-26.15
|-1.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|64402.65
|SJVN
|131.8
|2.45
|1.89
|170.45
|35.17
|51794.7
|NLC India
|227.2
|-2.2
|-0.96
|293.6
|84.71
|31504.38
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power stock reached a low of ₹1334 and a high of ₹1379.95 on the current day.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed today at ₹1340, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1340 - a 1.91% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1365.1 , 1395.05 , 1410.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.1 , 1305.05 , 1275.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -39.76% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 39.76% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1340, down by 1.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1335.35, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1351.13 & second support of ₹1337.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1317.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1317.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1330.60
|10 Days
|1395.65
|20 Days
|1463.76
|50 Days
|1335.70
|100 Days
|1177.91
|300 Days
|958.85
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.87% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is down by 42.87% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.89% to ₹1340.3. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1355.62 and 1345.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1345.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 1355.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.42
|Support 1
|1345.17
|Resistance 2
|1351.83
|Support 2
|1343.33
|Resistance 3
|1353.67
|Support 3
|1340.92
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1347.5, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1351.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1337.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1337.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -34.73% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM is 34.73% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1350, down by 1.18%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1358.05 and a low of 1347.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 1355.15 and 1351.9, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold based on hourly data.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1355.62
|Support 1
|1345.12
|Resistance 2
|1362.08
|Support 2
|1341.08
|Resistance 3
|1366.12
|Support 3
|1334.62
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power stock had a low price of ₹1349.1 and a high price of ₹1379.95 on the current day.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -38.81% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded until 12 AM is 38.81% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1352.35, a decrease of 1.01%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power experienced a range of 1364.65 to 1356.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1356.43 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1350.77 and 1341.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1363.15
|Support 1
|1355.15
|Resistance 2
|1367.9
|Support 2
|1351.9
|Resistance 3
|1371.15
|Support 3
|1347.15
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1330.60
|10 Days
|1395.65
|20 Days
|1463.76
|50 Days
|1335.70
|100 Days
|1177.91
|300 Days
|958.85
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1356.65, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1356.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1351.13 and ₹1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.53% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is down by 32.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1359.9, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1375.0 and a trough of 1360.05 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support of 1360.68 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1351.52 and 1342.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1371.38
|Support 1
|1356.43
|Resistance 2
|1380.67
|Support 2
|1350.77
|Resistance 3
|1386.33
|Support 3
|1341.48
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1361.45, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1361.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1351.13 and ₹1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹1362.2, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. JSW Energy and NLC India are declining, while NHPC and SJVN are experiencing an increase. The overall market benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|596.65
|-1.35
|-0.23
|651.55
|240.0
|97922.89
|NHPC
|98.92
|1.53
|1.57
|115.84
|42.55
|99365.48
|Torrent Power
|1362.2
|-3.95
|-0.29
|1633.1
|521.7
|65469.62
|SJVN
|131.5
|2.15
|1.66
|170.45
|35.17
|51676.81
|NLC India
|222.3
|-7.1
|-3.1
|293.6
|84.71
|30824.93
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.53% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 41.53% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1366.9, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1379.65 & a low of 1361.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1379.33
|Support 1
|1360.68
|Resistance 2
|1388.82
|Support 2
|1351.52
|Resistance 3
|1397.98
|Support 3
|1342.03
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's share price dropped by 0.07% to reach ₹1365.15, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. While NLC India is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, NHPC, and SJVN are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.24% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|599.15
|1.15
|0.19
|651.55
|240.0
|98333.2
|NHPC
|98.95
|1.56
|1.6
|115.84
|42.55
|99395.62
|Torrent Power
|1365.15
|-1.0
|-0.07
|1633.1
|521.7
|65611.4
|SJVN
|132.55
|3.2
|2.47
|170.45
|35.17
|52089.44
|NLC India
|222.3
|-7.1
|-3.1
|293.6
|84.71
|30824.93
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1374.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1366.15
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1374.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1351.13 and ₹1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at ₹1375.50. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 157.89% to ₹1375.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|18.86%
|6 Months
|65.28%
|YTD
|46.25%
|1 Year
|157.89%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1384.78
|Support 1
|1351.13
|Resistance 2
|1404.62
|Support 2
|1337.32
|Resistance 3
|1418.43
|Support 3
|1317.48
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 984 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 728 k
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 971 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1390 & ₹1357.55 yesterday to end at ₹1359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
