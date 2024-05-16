Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at 1340, down -1.91% from yesterday's 1366.15
BackBack

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1340, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

49 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 1366.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Torrent Power Share Price Highlights

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at 1371.5 and closed at 1359.7. The stock reached a high of 1390 and a low of 1357.55. The market capitalization stood at 65,566.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1, while the 52-week low was 521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 12,280 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02:43 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:37:34 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 10.47% in the previous fiscal year. The estimated ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years are 19.26% and 19.27% respectively, according to consensus forecasts.

16 May 2024, 07:06:16 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage of profit growth for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:35:33 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 34.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 06:04:44 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Torrent Power dropped by 1.91% to reach 1340, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. JSW Energy and NLC India are declining, whereas NHPC and SJVN are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy594.0-4.0-0.67651.55240.097487.97
NHPC98.170.780.8115.8442.5598612.11
Torrent Power1340.0-26.15-1.911633.1521.764402.65
SJVN131.82.451.89170.4535.1751794.7
NLC India227.2-2.2-0.96293.684.7131504.38
16 May 2024, 05:31:24 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power stock reached a low of 1334 and a high of 1379.95 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:50:48 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed today at ₹1340, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1340 - a 1.91% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1365.1 , 1395.05 , 1410.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1320.1 , 1305.05 , 1275.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:46:26 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -39.76% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 39.76% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 1340, down by 1.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:37:05 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:12:14 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1335.35, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1351.13 & second support of 1337.32 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1317.48. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1317.48 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 03:02:08 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:56:11 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1330.60
10 Days1395.65
20 Days1463.76
50 Days1335.70
100 Days1177.91
300 Days958.85
16 May 2024, 02:51:40 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.87% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is down by 42.87% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.89% to 1340.3. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:37:53 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1355.62 and 1345.12 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1345.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 1355.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11349.42Support 11345.17
Resistance 21351.83Support 21343.33
Resistance 31353.67Support 31340.92
16 May 2024, 02:18:13 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 34.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 02:10:33 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1347.5, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1351.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1337.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1337.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:49:26 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -34.73% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM is 34.73% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1350, down by 1.18%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:38:45 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1358.05 and a low of 1347.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 1355.15 and 1351.9, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold based on hourly data.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11355.62Support 11345.12
Resistance 21362.08Support 21341.08
Resistance 31366.12Support 31334.62
16 May 2024, 01:01:58 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power stock had a low price of 1349.1 and a high price of 1379.95 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:55:00 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -38.81% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded until 12 AM is 38.81% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1352.35, a decrease of 1.01%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:39:51 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power experienced a range of 1364.65 to 1356.65 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1356.43 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1350.77 and 1341.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11363.15Support 11355.15
Resistance 21367.9Support 21351.9
Resistance 31371.15Support 31347.15
16 May 2024, 12:27:12 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1330.60
10 Days1395.65
20 Days1463.76
50 Days1335.70
100 Days1177.91
300 Days958.85
16 May 2024, 12:24:21 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:17:16 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1356.65, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1356.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1351.13 and 1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.53% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is down by 32.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1359.9, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:40:03 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1375.0 and a trough of 1360.05 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support of 1360.68 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1351.52 and 1342.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11371.38Support 11356.43
Resistance 21380.67Support 21350.77
Resistance 31386.33Support 31341.48
16 May 2024, 11:31:46 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1361.45, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1361.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1351.13 and 1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16:48 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach 1362.2, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. JSW Energy and NLC India are declining, while NHPC and SJVN are experiencing an increase. The overall market benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy596.65-1.35-0.23651.55240.097922.89
NHPC98.921.531.57115.8442.5599365.48
Torrent Power1362.2-3.95-0.291633.1521.765469.62
SJVN131.52.151.66170.4535.1751676.81
NLC India222.3-7.1-3.1293.684.7130824.93
16 May 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 35.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 10:48:28 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.53% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 41.53% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1366.9, a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1379.65 & a low of 1361.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11379.33Support 11360.68
Resistance 21388.82Support 21351.52
Resistance 31397.98Support 31342.03
16 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:53:40 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's share price dropped by 0.07% to reach 1365.15, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. While NLC India is experiencing a decline, JSW Energy, NHPC, and SJVN are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.24% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy599.151.150.19651.55240.098333.2
NHPC98.951.561.6115.8442.5599395.62
Torrent Power1365.15-1.0-0.071633.1521.765611.4
SJVN132.553.22.47170.4535.1752089.44
NLC India222.3-7.1-3.1293.684.7130824.93
16 May 2024, 09:41:31 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1374.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1366.15

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1374.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1351.13 and 1384.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1351.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1384.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:25:16 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at 1375.50. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 157.89% to 1375.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months18.86%
6 Months65.28%
YTD46.25%
1 Year157.89%
16 May 2024, 08:52:37 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11384.78Support 11351.13
Resistance 21404.62Support 21337.32
Resistance 31418.43Support 31317.48
16 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 35.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 984 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 728 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 971 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02:34 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1390 & 1357.55 yesterday to end at 1359.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue