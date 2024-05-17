Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at 1382.1, up 3.27% from yesterday's 1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1379 and closed at ₹1366.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1379.95 and the low was ₹1334. The market capitalization stands at ₹64403.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1633.1 and ₹521.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17957 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was calculated at 10.47% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates predict a ROE of 19.26% and 19.27% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 21.43% and an indefinite percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 36.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price rose by 3.27% to reach ₹1382.1, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is experiencing a decline, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|592.9
|-1.1
|-0.19
|651.55
|240.0
|97307.44
|NHPC
|99.24
|1.07
|1.09
|115.84
|42.55
|99686.93
|Torrent Power
|1382.1
|43.75
|3.27
|1633.1
|521.7
|66426.05
|SJVN
|134.65
|2.85
|2.16
|170.45
|35.17
|52914.69
|NLC India
|242.5
|14.85
|6.52
|293.6
|84.71
|33625.94
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power stock traded at a low of ₹1333 and reached a high of ₹1396.3 on the current day.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1382.1 - a 3.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1406.2 , 1434.35 , 1471.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1340.7 , 1303.35 , 1275.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 62.12% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1382.1, up by 3.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1337.56
|10 Days
|1382.24
|20 Days
|1452.22
|50 Days
|1340.62
|100 Days
|1182.28
|300 Days
|962.64
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM today has increased by 64.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1375.05, showing a 2.74% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1376.85 and a bottom of 1367.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1372.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1379.85
|Support 1
|1370.85
|Resistance 2
|1382.85
|Support 2
|1364.85
|Resistance 3
|1388.85
|Support 3
|1361.85
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM has increased by 67.13% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹1374.6, up by 2.71%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1378.23 and 1360.08 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1360.08 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1378.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1372.35
|Support 1
|1365.1
|Resistance 2
|1375.55
|Support 2
|1361.05
|Resistance 3
|1379.6
|Support 3
|1357.85
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹1333 and ₹1396.3 on the current day.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 77.56% compared to yesterday, with the price sitting at ₹1370, reflecting a 2.36% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reached a high of 1377.45 and a low of 1359.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1371.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 1367.58 and 1363.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1378.23
|Support 1
|1360.08
|Resistance 2
|1386.92
|Support 2
|1350.62
|Resistance 3
|1396.38
|Support 3
|1341.93
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1337.56
|10 Days
|1382.24
|20 Days
|1452.22
|50 Days
|1340.62
|100 Days
|1182.28
|300 Days
|962.64
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1361.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.1 and ₹1365.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1365.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 65.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1370.15, showing a 2.38% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1402.25 and 1344.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially think about rangebound trading techniques by purchasing near the hourly support of 1344.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1402.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1380.37
|Support 1
|1371.97
|Resistance 2
|1384.38
|Support 2
|1367.58
|Resistance 3
|1388.77
|Support 3
|1363.57
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price rose by 2.91% to reach ₹1377.25, following the positive trend of its peers including JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India. In addition, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, also saw increases of 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|603.55
|9.55
|1.61
|651.55
|240.0
|99055.33
|NHPC
|99.03
|0.86
|0.88
|115.84
|42.55
|99475.98
|Torrent Power
|1377.25
|38.9
|2.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|66192.95
|SJVN
|133.1
|1.3
|0.99
|170.45
|35.17
|52305.57
|NLC India
|228.15
|0.5
|0.22
|293.6
|84.71
|31636.11
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 66.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1371.6, up by 2.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1396.3 & a low of 1338.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1402.25
|Support 1
|1344.7
|Resistance 2
|1428.05
|Support 2
|1312.95
|Resistance 3
|1459.8
|Support 3
|1287.15
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price has increased by 2.44% to reach ₹1371, following the trend of its industry counterparts. JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are also experiencing upward movement. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.19% and -0.08% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|599.75
|5.75
|0.97
|651.55
|240.0
|98431.67
|NHPC
|99.1
|0.93
|0.95
|115.84
|42.55
|99546.29
|Torrent Power
|1371.0
|32.65
|2.44
|1633.1
|521.7
|65892.56
|SJVN
|132.65
|0.85
|0.64
|170.45
|35.17
|52128.73
|NLC India
|228.1
|0.45
|0.2
|293.6
|84.71
|31629.18
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1342.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1320.1 and ₹1365.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1320.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1365.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Torrent Power has decreased by -0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1334.85. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have experienced a price increase of 150.48% to ₹1334.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.32%
|3 Months
|8.35%
|6 Months
|61.69%
|YTD
|43.35%
|1 Year
|150.48%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1365.1
|Support 1
|1320.1
|Resistance 2
|1395.05
|Support 2
|1305.05
|Resistance 3
|1410.1
|Support 3
|1275.1
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 574 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1379.95 & ₹1334 yesterday to end at ₹1366.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
