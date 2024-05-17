Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power closed today at 1382.1, up 3.27% from yesterday's 1338.35

48 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 3.27 %. The stock closed at 1338.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.1 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights

Torrent Power Share Price Highlights : Torrent Power's stock opened at 1379 and closed at 1366.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1379.95 and the low was 1334. The market capitalization stands at 64403.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1633.1 and 521.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17957 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was calculated at 10.47% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates predict a ROE of 19.26% and 19.27% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power has shown an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 266925.00 cr, which is 3.89% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 21.43% and an indefinite percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
17 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price rose by 3.27% to reach 1382.1, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is experiencing a decline, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy592.9-1.1-0.19651.55240.097307.44
NHPC99.241.071.09115.8442.5599686.93
Torrent Power1382.143.753.271633.1521.766426.05
SJVN134.652.852.16170.4535.1752914.69
NLC India242.514.856.52293.684.7133625.94
17 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power stock traded at a low of 1333 and reached a high of 1396.3 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed today at ₹1382.1, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1382.1 - a 3.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1406.2 , 1434.35 , 1471.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1340.7 , 1303.35 , 1275.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 62.12% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 62.12% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1382.1, up by 3.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1378.7, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of 1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1337.56
10 Days1382.24
20 Days1452.22
50 Days1340.62
100 Days1182.28
300 Days962.64
17 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 64.62% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM today has increased by 64.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1375.05, showing a 2.74% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1376.85 and a bottom of 1367.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1372.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11379.85Support 11370.85
Resistance 21382.85Support 21364.85
Resistance 31388.85Support 31361.85
17 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
17 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1370.6, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of 1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 67.13% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 1 PM has increased by 67.13% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 1374.6, up by 2.71%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1378.23 and 1360.08 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1360.08 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1378.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11372.35Support 11365.1
Resistance 21375.55Support 21361.05
Resistance 31379.6Support 31357.85
17 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power stock's price fluctuated between 1333 and 1396.3 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 77.56% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 77.56% compared to yesterday, with the price sitting at 1370, reflecting a 2.36% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power reached a high of 1377.45 and a low of 1359.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1371.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 1367.58 and 1363.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11378.23Support 11360.08
Resistance 21386.92Support 21350.62
Resistance 31396.38Support 31341.93
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1337.56
10 Days1382.24
20 Days1452.22
50 Days1340.62
100 Days1182.28
300 Days962.64
17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1361.5, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1361.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.1 and 1365.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1365.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 65.25% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 65.25% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1370.15, showing a 2.38% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1402.25 and 1344.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially think about rangebound trading techniques by purchasing near the hourly support of 1344.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1402.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11380.37Support 11371.97
Resistance 21384.38Support 21367.58
Resistance 31388.77Support 31363.57
17 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1376.1, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of 1365.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1395.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1395.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price rose by 2.91% to reach 1377.25, following the positive trend of its peers including JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India. In addition, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, also saw increases of 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy603.559.551.61651.55240.099055.33
NHPC99.030.860.88115.8442.5599475.98
Torrent Power1377.2538.92.911633.1521.766192.95
SJVN133.11.30.99170.4535.1752305.57
NLC India228.150.50.22293.684.7131636.11
17 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
17 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 66.39% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 66.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1371.6, up by 2.48%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1396.3 & a low of 1338.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11402.25Support 11344.7
Resistance 21428.05Support 21312.95
Resistance 31459.8Support 31287.15
17 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price has increased by 2.44% to reach 1371, following the trend of its industry counterparts. JSW Energy, NHPC, SJVN, and NLC India are also experiencing upward movement. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.19% and -0.08% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy599.755.750.97651.55240.098431.67
NHPC99.10.930.95115.8442.5599546.29
Torrent Power1371.032.652.441633.1521.765892.56
SJVN132.650.850.64170.4535.1752128.73
NLC India228.10.450.2293.684.7131629.18
17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1342.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1338.35

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1342.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1320.1 and 1365.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1320.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1365.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Torrent Power has decreased by -0.26% and is currently trading at 1334.85. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have experienced a price increase of 150.48% to 1334.85. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.32%
3 Months8.35%
6 Months61.69%
YTD43.35%
1 Year150.48%
17 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11365.1Support 11320.1
Resistance 21395.05Support 21305.05
Resistance 31410.1Support 31275.1
17 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 34.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
17 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 592 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 716 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 574 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

17 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1366.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1379.95 & 1334 yesterday to end at 1366.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

