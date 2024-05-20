Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at ₹1379.1 and closed at ₹1379.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1399.9 and a low of ₹1355.85. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was ₹66573.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1 and the low was ₹521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 5312 shares.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.44% to reach ₹1385.15, outperforming its peers. NHPC and NLC India are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy and SJVN are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|5.1
|0.86
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.89
|-1.35
|-1.36
|115.84
|42.55
|98330.85
|Torrent Power
|1385.15
|6.1
|0.44
|1633.1
|521.7
|66572.63
|SJVN
|134.75
|0.1
|0.07
|170.45
|35.17
|52953.99
|NLC India
|240.15
|-2.35
|-0.97
|293.6
|84.71
|33300.08
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1385.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1379.05
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1385.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1340.7 and ₹1406.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1340.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1406.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.44% today, reaching ₹1385.15. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 157.62% to ₹1385.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.9%
|3 Months
|15.11%
|6 Months
|65.31%
|YTD
|47.63%
|1 Year
|157.62%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1406.2
|Support 1
|1340.7
|Resistance 2
|1434.35
|Support 2
|1303.35
|Resistance 3
|1471.7
|Support 3
|1275.2
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 592 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 716 k
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 574 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1379.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1399.9 & ₹1355.85 yesterday to end at ₹1379.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
