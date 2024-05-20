Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1379.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385.15 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.