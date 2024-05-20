Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1379.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385.15 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at 1379.1 and closed at 1379.05. The stock reached a high of 1399.9 and a low of 1355.85. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was 66573.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1 and the low was 521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 5312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 0.44% to reach 1385.15, outperforming its peers. NHPC and NLC India are experiencing declines, whereas JSW Energy and SJVN are witnessing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy598.05.10.86651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.89-1.35-1.36115.8442.5598330.85
Torrent Power1385.156.10.441633.1521.766572.63
SJVN134.750.10.07170.4535.1752953.99
NLC India240.15-2.35-0.97293.684.7133300.08
20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1385.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1379.05

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1385.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1340.7 and 1406.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1340.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1406.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.44% today, reaching 1385.15. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 157.62% to 1385.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.9%
3 Months15.11%
6 Months65.31%
YTD47.63%
1 Year157.62%
20 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11406.2Support 11340.7
Resistance 21434.35Support 21303.35
Resistance 31471.7Support 31275.2
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 592 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 716 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 574 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1379.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1399.9 & 1355.85 yesterday to end at 1379.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.