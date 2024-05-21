Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:39:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.90 1.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.05 -0.20%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 320.75 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.25 0.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 -0.15%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock gains on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock gains on positive trading day

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1383.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1383.2 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at 1379.1 and closed at 1379.05. The stock reached a high of 1399.9 and a low of 1355.85. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was 66,573.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1 and the 52-week low was 521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 5312 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:38:02 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1383.2, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1383.05

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1383.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1360.52 and 1403.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1360.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1403.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:17:53 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Torrent Power shares has dropped by -0.59% and is currently trading at 1374.90. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 162.56%, reaching 1374.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.24%
3 Months15.43%
6 Months65.96%
YTD48.21%
1 Year162.56%
21 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11403.82Support 11360.52
Resistance 21423.53Support 21336.93
Resistance 31447.12Support 31317.22
21 May 2024, 08:36:05 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
21 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 44 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 655 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05:25 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1379.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1399.9 & 1355.85 yesterday to end at 1379.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue