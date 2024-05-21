Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock gains on positive trading day

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at ₹1379.1 and closed at ₹1379.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1399.9 and a low of ₹1355.85. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was ₹66,573.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low was ₹521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 5312 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Torrent Power shares has dropped by -0.59% and is currently trading at ₹1374.90. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have gained 162.56%, reaching ₹1374.90. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.24%
|3 Months
|15.43%
|6 Months
|65.96%
|YTD
|48.21%
|1 Year
|162.56%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1403.82
|Support 1
|1360.52
|Resistance 2
|1423.53
|Support 2
|1336.93
|Resistance 3
|1447.12
|Support 3
|1317.22
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 36.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 44 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 655 k
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1379.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1399.9 & ₹1355.85 yesterday to end at ₹1379.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
