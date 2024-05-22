Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at ₹1371.25 and closed at ₹1383.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1437.8 and a low of ₹1368.9. The market capitalization of the company was ₹68,344.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low was ₹521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 12,768 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1389.55 and a low of 1377.5 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1377.62 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1369.73 and 1363.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1387.17
|Support 1
|1375.12
|Resistance 2
|1394.38
|Support 2
|1370.28
|Resistance 3
|1399.22
|Support 3
|1363.07
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power stock reached a high of ₹1457.05 and a low of ₹1371.15.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.12% lower than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Torrent Power until 12 AM is 3.12% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹1388.35, a decrease of 2%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a fall in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1388.02 and 1369.52 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1369.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1388.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1392.07
|Support 1
|1377.62
|Resistance 2
|1398.63
|Support 2
|1369.73
|Resistance 3
|1406.52
|Support 3
|1363.17
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1365.26
|10 Days
|1349.10
|20 Days
|1423.24
|50 Days
|1354.68
|100 Days
|1196.06
|300 Days
|974.12
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1386.15, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1416.75
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1386.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1377.43 and ₹1447.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1377.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1447.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.75% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM today is 2.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1382, reflecting a decrease of -2.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1422.2 and 1362.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1362.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1422.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1388.02
|Support 1
|1369.52
|Resistance 2
|1398.08
|Support 2
|1361.08
|Resistance 3
|1406.52
|Support 3
|1351.02
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1375.95, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹1416.75
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of ₹1377.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1337.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1337.77 then there can be further negative price movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price decreased by 2.44% to reach ₹1382.25, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. SJVN and NLC India are experiencing declines, while JSW Energy and NHPC are witnessing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.15% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|614.7
|11.8
|1.96
|651.55
|240.0
|100885.28
|NHPC
|104.34
|1.26
|1.22
|115.84
|42.55
|104809.89
|Torrent Power
|1382.25
|-34.5
|-2.44
|1633.1
|521.7
|66433.25
|SJVN
|146.4
|-1.75
|-1.18
|170.45
|35.2
|57532.2
|NLC India
|243.0
|-3.05
|-1.24
|293.6
|87.5
|33695.27
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 36.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.65% higher than yesterday
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 18.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1376, a decrease of -2.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1440.45 & a low of 1380.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1422.2
|Support 1
|1362.05
|Resistance 2
|1461.4
|Support 2
|1341.1
|Resistance 3
|1482.35
|Support 3
|1301.9
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.18% to reach ₹1414.15, with its peer companies showing mixed results. SJVN and NLC India are declining, whereas JSW Energy and NHPC are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|609.5
|6.6
|1.09
|651.55
|240.0
|100031.85
|NHPC
|104.25
|1.17
|1.14
|115.84
|42.55
|104719.49
|Torrent Power
|1414.15
|-2.6
|-0.18
|1633.1
|521.7
|67966.42
|SJVN
|146.55
|-1.6
|-1.08
|170.45
|35.2
|57591.15
|NLC India
|243.7
|-2.35
|-0.96
|293.6
|87.5
|33792.33
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1435.45, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1416.75
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1435.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1377.43 and ₹1447.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1377.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1447.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 1.80% today, reaching ₹1442.20. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 167.30% to ₹1442.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|21.69%
|6 Months
|72.6%
|YTD
|51.75%
|1 Year
|167.3%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.57
|Support 1
|1378.67
|Resistance 2
|1478.18
|Support 2
|1338.38
|Resistance 3
|1518.47
|Support 3
|1308.77
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 38.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 683 k
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1383.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1437.8 & ₹1368.9 yesterday to end at ₹1383.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
