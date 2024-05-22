Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power Shares Slide as Market Turns Bearish

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 1416.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1386.15 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at 1371.25 and closed at 1383.05. The stock reached a high of 1437.8 and a low of 1368.9. The market capitalization of the company was 68,344.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1 and the 52-week low was 521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 12,768 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:56 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power reached a peak of 1389.55 and a low of 1377.5 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1377.62 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1369.73 and 1363.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11387.17Support 11375.12
Resistance 21394.38Support 21370.28
Resistance 31399.22Support 31363.07
22 May 2024, 01:07:45 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power stock reached a high of 1457.05 and a low of 1371.15.

22 May 2024, 12:52:00 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.12% lower than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Torrent Power until 12 AM is 3.12% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at 1388.35, a decrease of 2%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a fall in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:36:26 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1388.02 and 1369.52 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1369.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1388.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11392.07Support 11377.62
Resistance 21398.63Support 21369.73
Resistance 31406.52Support 31363.17
22 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1365.26
10 Days1349.10
20 Days1423.24
50 Days1354.68
100 Days1196.06
300 Days974.12
22 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:18:48 PM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1386.15, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1416.75

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power share price is at 1386.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1377.43 and 1447.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1377.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1447.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:54:43 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.75% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM today is 2.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1382, reflecting a decrease of -2.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35:09 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1422.2 and 1362.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1362.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1422.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11388.02Support 11369.52
Resistance 21398.08Support 21361.08
Resistance 31406.52Support 31351.02
22 May 2024, 11:20:57 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power trading at ₹1375.95, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹1416.75

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Torrent Power has broken the first support of 1377.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1337.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1337.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12:54 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Torrent Power's stock price decreased by 2.44% to reach 1382.25, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. SJVN and NLC India are experiencing declines, while JSW Energy and NHPC are witnessing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.15% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy614.711.81.96651.55240.0100885.28
NHPC104.341.261.22115.8442.55104809.89
Torrent Power1382.25-34.5-2.441633.1521.766433.25
SJVN146.4-1.75-1.18170.4535.257532.2
NLC India243.0-3.05-1.24293.687.533695.27
22 May 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 10:54:34 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.65% higher than yesterday

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Torrent Power traded by 10 AM is 18.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1376, a decrease of -2.88%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:35:15 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power touched a high of 1440.45 & a low of 1380.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11422.2Support 11362.05
Resistance 21461.4Support 21341.1
Resistance 31482.35Support 31301.9
22 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50:04 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 0.18% to reach 1414.15, with its peer companies showing mixed results. SJVN and NLC India are declining, whereas JSW Energy and NHPC are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy609.56.61.09651.55240.0100031.85
NHPC104.251.171.14115.8442.55104719.49
Torrent Power1414.15-2.6-0.181633.1521.767966.42
SJVN146.55-1.6-1.08170.4535.257591.15
NLC India243.7-2.35-0.96293.687.533792.33
22 May 2024, 09:33:51 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1435.45, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1416.75

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1435.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1377.43 and 1447.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1377.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1447.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22:54 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 1.80% today, reaching 1442.20. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 167.30% to 1442.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months21.69%
6 Months72.6%
YTD51.75%
1 Year167.3%
22 May 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11448.57Support 11378.67
Resistance 21478.18Support 21338.38
Resistance 31518.47Support 31308.77
22 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 38.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 683 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07:25 AM IST

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1383.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1437.8 & 1368.9 yesterday to end at 1383.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

