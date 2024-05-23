Hello User
Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 1380.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.2 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at 1435.9 and closed at 1416.75. The stock reached a high of 1457.05 and a low of 1371.15. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was 66,421.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1633.1 and the 52-week low was 521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 24,128 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power trading at ₹1430.2, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at 1430.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1346.43 and 1435.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1346.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1435.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 1.54% and is currently trading at 1402.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 158.11% to 1402.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.17%
3 Months20.21%
6 Months73.43%
YTD47.97%
1 Year158.11%
23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11435.23Support 11346.43
Resistance 21491.52Support 21313.92
Resistance 31524.03Support 31257.63
23 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 36.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
23 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 683 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1416.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1457.05 & 1371.15 yesterday to end at 1416.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

