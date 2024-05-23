Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock surges on positive trading day

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Torrent Power opened at ₹1435.9 and closed at ₹1416.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1457.05 and a low of ₹1371.15. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was ₹66,421.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low was ₹521.7. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 24,128 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Live Updates: Torrent Power share price is at ₹1430.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1346.43 and ₹1435.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1346.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1435.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 1.54% and is currently trading at ₹1402.00. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 158.11% to ₹1402.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.17%
|3 Months
|20.21%
|6 Months
|73.43%
|YTD
|47.97%
|1 Year
|158.11%
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1435.23
|Support 1
|1346.43
|Resistance 2
|1491.52
|Support 2
|1313.92
|Resistance 3
|1524.03
|Support 3
|1257.63
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 36.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 946 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1457.05 & ₹1371.15 yesterday to end at ₹1416.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend