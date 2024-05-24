Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Torrent Power opened at ₹1369.3 and closed at ₹1380.75. The high for the day was ₹1448.8, and the low was ₹1359.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹68841.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1633.1, and the 52-week low is ₹521.7. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29332.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.5
|Support 1
|1373.55
|Resistance 2
|1501.7
|Support 2
|1321.8
|Resistance 3
|1553.45
|Support 3
|1283.6
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 38.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 119.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1656 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1448.8 & ₹1359.7 yesterday to end at ₹1380.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend