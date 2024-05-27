Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Yesterday, Torrent Power opened at ₹1420.15 and closed at ₹1423.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1462.05 and a low of ₹1381.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Torrent Power was ₹67995.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1633.1 and ₹521.7 respectively. The BSE volume for Torrent Power was 23621 shares.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1440.18
|Support 1
|1356.93
|Resistance 2
|1493.72
|Support 2
|1327.22
|Resistance 3
|1523.43
|Support 3
|1273.68
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 38.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 119.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1656 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1462.05 & ₹1381.6 yesterday to end at ₹1423.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend