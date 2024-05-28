Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1417 and closed at ₹1399.4. The high for the day was ₹1458.85 and the low was ₹1384.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹66990.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1633.1 and the 52-week low is ₹521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 27564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1441.52
|Support 1
|1369.42
|Resistance 2
|1486.88
|Support 2
|1342.68
|Resistance 3
|1513.62
|Support 3
|1297.32
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 37.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1111 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1458.85 & ₹1384.95 yesterday to end at ₹1399.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.