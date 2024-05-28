Hello User
Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1399.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.85 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Torrent Power's stock opened at 1417 and closed at 1399.4. The high for the day was 1458.85 and the low was 1384.95. The market capitalization stood at 66990.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1633.1 and the 52-week low is 521.7. The BSE volume for the day was 27564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11441.52Support 11369.42
Resistance 21486.88Support 21342.68
Resistance 31513.62Support 31297.32
28 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 37.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1000
    Hold2333
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3333
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power volume yesterday was 1139 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 787 k

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1111 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: Torrent Power closed at ₹1399.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1458.85 & 1384.95 yesterday to end at 1399.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

