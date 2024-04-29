Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 12:53:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.65 1.90%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,146.80 3.58%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,636.10 1.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock rises on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock rises on positive trading day

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 1489.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.4 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock opened at 1494.6 and closed at 1489.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1557.55, while the low was 1494.6. The market capitalization stood at 74111.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1633.1 and 518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:52:47 PM IST

Torrent Power share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 287.91% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 287.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1542.55, rising by 3.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend paired with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:39:12 PM IST

Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1557.43 and 1541.08 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1541.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1557.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11550.93Support 11539.28
Resistance 21556.77Support 21533.47
Resistance 31562.58Support 31527.63
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:34 PM IST

Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1501.07
10 Days1534.98
20 Days1469.54
50 Days1280.64
100 Days1126.07
300 Days911.91
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:15:10 PM IST

Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1539.4, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹1489.45

The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of 1509.02 & second resistance of 1531.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1543.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1543.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:51:58 AM IST

Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 258.99% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Torrent Power until 11 AM is 258.99% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1541.5, showing a 3.49% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:35:45 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1556.98 and 1522.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1522.83 and selling near hourly resistance at 1556.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11557.43Support 11541.08
Resistance 21565.67Support 21532.97
Resistance 31573.78Support 31524.73
29 Apr 2024, 11:20:56 AM IST

Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1557.55 & 1494.6 yesterday to end at 1489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue