Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power stock rises on positive trading day

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1494.6 and closed at ₹1489.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1557.55, while the low was ₹1494.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹74111.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Torrent Power share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 287.91% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 287.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1542.55, rising by 3.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend paired with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1557.43 and 1541.08 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1541.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1557.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1550.93
|Support 1
|1539.28
|Resistance 2
|1556.77
|Support 2
|1533.47
|Resistance 3
|1562.58
|Support 3
|1527.63
Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1501.07
|10 Days
|1534.98
|20 Days
|1469.54
|50 Days
|1280.64
|100 Days
|1126.07
|300 Days
|911.91
Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1539.4, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹1489.45
The current market price of Torrent Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1509.02 & second resistance of ₹1531.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1543.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1543.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 258.99% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Torrent Power until 11 AM is 258.99% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1541.5, showing a 3.49% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1557.55 & ₹1494.6 yesterday to end at ₹1489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
