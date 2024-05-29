Torrent Power Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Torrent Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1421.75 and closed at ₹1395.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1457.1 and the low was ₹1401.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹69006.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1633.1 and ₹545.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26674 shares traded.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.03
|Support 1
|1406.03
|Resistance 2
|1489.02
|Support 2
|1375.02
|Resistance 3
|1520.03
|Support 3
|1349.03
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 39.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1111 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
Torrent Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1457.1 & ₹1401.8 yesterday to end at ₹1395.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend