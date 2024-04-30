Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at ₹1505, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock opened at ₹1494.6 and closed at ₹1489.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1557.55, while the low was ₹1494.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹73751.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1633.1 and ₹518.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 23034 shares.
Torrent Power share price Live : Shareholding information
Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.
Torrent Power share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 10.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.26% and 19.27% respectively.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Torrent Power has experienced an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 266925.00 cr, showing a 3.89% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 41.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 2.03% to reach ₹1505, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. SJVN and NLC India are declining, whereas JSW Energy and NHPC are experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|629.75
|26.65
|4.42
|651.55
|240.0
|103312.77
|NHPC
|96.17
|2.74
|2.93
|115.84
|42.55
|96603.1
|Torrent Power
|1505.0
|-31.25
|-2.03
|1633.1
|518.95
|72332.83
|SJVN
|134.45
|-2.6
|-1.9
|170.45
|35.17
|52836.1
|NLC India
|242.4
|-4.2
|-1.7
|293.6
|80.78
|33612.07
Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1496.8 to a high of ₹1575.65 on the current trading day.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power closed today at ₹1505, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price closed the day at ₹1505 - a 2.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1550.58 , 1600.47 , 1625.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1475.23 , 1449.77 , 1399.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1505, showing a decrease of -2.03%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. If there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Torrent Power Live Updates
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1500.5, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1500.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.33 and ₹1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1501.07
|10 Days
|1534.98
|20 Days
|1469.54
|50 Days
|1280.64
|100 Days
|1126.07
|300 Days
|913.45
Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 28.07% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 28.07% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1508.05, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1525.93 and 1490.68 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1490.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1525.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1512.63
|Support 1
|1501.03
|Resistance 2
|1518.72
|Support 2
|1495.52
|Resistance 3
|1524.23
|Support 3
|1489.43
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1507, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1507 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.33 and ₹1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 12.13% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Torrent Power until 1 PM has increased by 12.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1507.55 showing a decrease of -1.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
During the previous trading hour, Torrent Power reached a high of 1537.25 and a low of 1502.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1512.0 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1497.75 and 1473.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.93
|Support 1
|1490.68
|Resistance 2
|1549.22
|Support 2
|1478.72
|Resistance 3
|1561.18
|Support 3
|1455.43
Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range
Torrent Power stock reached a low of ₹1516.3 and a high of ₹1575.65 on the current day.
Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.43% higher than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded until 12 AM is 3.43% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹1533.65, showing a decrease of -0.17%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power reached a peak of 1560.5 and a low of 1522.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1550.5
|Support 1
|1512.0
|Resistance 2
|1574.75
|Support 2
|1497.75
|Resistance 3
|1589.0
|Support 3
|1473.5
Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1532, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1532 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.33 and ₹1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.03% lower than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 5.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1558.05, a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1578.68 and 1536.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1536.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1578.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1564.68
|Support 1
|1547.33
|Resistance 2
|1573.52
|Support 2
|1538.82
|Resistance 3
|1582.03
|Support 3
|1529.98
Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1556, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1556 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.33 and ₹1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.92% lower than yesterday
The volume of Torrent Power traded until 10 AM is down by 44.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1552.8, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Torrent Power touched a high of 1575.6 & a low of 1533.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1578.68
|Support 1
|1536.93
|Resistance 2
|1598.02
|Support 2
|1514.52
|Resistance 3
|1620.43
|Support 3
|1495.18
Torrent Power Live Updates
Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1548.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1536.25
Torrent Power share price is at ₹1548.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.33 and ₹1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹1548.95. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 178.36% to ₹1548.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.95%
|3 Months
|47.31%
|6 Months
|112.35%
|YTD
|64.36%
|1 Year
|178.36%
Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1563.08
|Support 1
|1500.33
|Resistance 2
|1591.42
|Support 2
|1465.92
|Resistance 3
|1625.83
|Support 3
|1437.58
Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 42.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹685.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 717 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1408 k
The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 694 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1557.55 & ₹1494.6 yesterday to end at ₹1489.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
