Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at 1505, down -2.03% from yesterday's 1536.25

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 1536.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Torrent Power Stock Price Today

Torrent Power Share Price Today : Torrent Power's stock opened at 1494.6 and closed at 1489.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1557.55, while the low was 1494.6. The market capitalization stood at 73751.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1633.1 and 518.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 23034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Shareholding information

Torrent Power has a 5.41% MF holding & 6.40% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.17% in december to 5.41% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.13% in december to 6.40% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST Torrent Power share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Torrent Power reported a ROE of 20.21% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 10.47% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.26% and 19.27% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Torrent Power has experienced an EPS growth of 43.89% and a revenue growth of 23.50% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 266925.00 cr, showing a 3.89% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 21.43% and an undefined percentage growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:34 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 875.0, 41.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 685.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell3333
30 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price dropped by 2.03% to reach 1505, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. SJVN and NLC India are declining, whereas JSW Energy and NHPC are experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy629.7526.654.42651.55240.0103312.77
NHPC96.172.742.93115.8442.5596603.1
Torrent Power1505.0-31.25-2.031633.1518.9572332.83
SJVN134.45-2.6-1.9170.4535.1752836.1
NLC India242.4-4.2-1.7293.680.7833612.07
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power stock's price ranged from a low of 1496.8 to a high of 1575.65 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power closed today at ₹1505, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price closed the day at 1505 - a 2.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1550.58 , 1600.47 , 1625.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1475.23 , 1449.77 , 1399.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 3 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1505, showing a decrease of -2.03%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. If there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:11 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1500.5, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1500.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.33 and 1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1501.07
10 Days1534.98
20 Days1469.54
50 Days1280.64
100 Days1126.07
300 Days913.45
30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:47 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 28.07% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 2 PM is 28.07% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 1508.05, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1525.93 and 1490.68 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1490.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1525.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11512.63Support 11501.03
Resistance 21518.72Support 21495.52
Resistance 31524.23Support 31489.43
30 Apr 2024, 02:02 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1507, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1507 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.33 and 1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 12.13% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Torrent Power until 1 PM has increased by 12.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1507.55 showing a decrease of -1.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to understand market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:36 PM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

During the previous trading hour, Torrent Power reached a high of 1537.25 and a low of 1502.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1512.0 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1497.75 and 1473.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11525.93Support 11490.68
Resistance 21549.22Support 21478.72
Resistance 31561.18Support 31455.43
30 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Today's Price range

Torrent Power stock reached a low of 1516.3 and a high of 1575.65 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded until 12 AM is 3.43% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 1533.65, showing a decrease of -0.17%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power reached a peak of 1560.5 and a low of 1522.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11550.5Support 11512.0
Resistance 21574.75Support 21497.75
Resistance 31589.0Support 31473.5
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Torrent Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Torrent Power share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Torrent Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1501.07
10 Days1534.98
20 Days1469.54
50 Days1280.64
100 Days1126.07
300 Days913.45
30 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Torrent Power share price NSE Live :Torrent Power trading at ₹1532, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1532 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.33 and 1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.03% lower than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded by 11 AM is 5.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1558.05, a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1578.68 and 1536.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1536.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1578.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11564.68Support 11547.33
Resistance 21573.52Support 21538.82
Resistance 31582.03Support 31529.98
30 Apr 2024, 11:27 AM IST Torrent Power share price update :Torrent Power trading at ₹1556, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1556 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.33 and 1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Torrent Power's stock price increased by 1.51% to reach 1559.45, outperforming its peers. SJVN and NLC India saw declines, whereas JSW Energy and NHPC experienced gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.45% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy623.820.73.43651.55240.0102336.65
NHPC93.830.40.43115.8442.5594252.56
Torrent Power1559.4523.21.511633.1518.9574949.78
SJVN136.0-1.05-0.77170.4535.1753445.21
NLC India242.15-4.45-1.8293.680.7833577.41
30 Apr 2024, 10:47 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.92% lower than yesterday

The volume of Torrent Power traded until 10 AM is down by 44.92% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1552.8, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Torrent Power touched a high of 1575.6 & a low of 1533.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11578.68Support 11536.93
Resistance 21598.02Support 21514.52
Resistance 31620.43Support 31495.18
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Torrent Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:54 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Torrent Power increased by 0.57% today, reaching 1545, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. NLC India is declining, whereas JSW Energy, NHPC, and SJVN are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy620.2517.152.84651.55240.0101754.26
NHPC93.80.370.4115.8442.5594222.43
Torrent Power1545.08.750.571633.1518.9574255.29
SJVN138.21.150.84170.4535.1754309.77
NLC India245.4-1.2-0.49293.680.7834028.06
30 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today :Torrent Power trading at ₹1548.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

Torrent Power share price is at 1548.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.33 and 1563.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1563.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Torrent Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Torrent Power has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 1548.95. Over the past year, Torrent Power shares have surged by 178.36% to 1548.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.95%
3 Months47.31%
6 Months112.35%
YTD64.36%
1 Year178.36%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Torrent Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Torrent Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11563.08Support 11500.33
Resistance 21591.42Support 21465.92
Resistance 31625.83Support 31437.58
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Torrent Power share price Today : Torrent Power volume yesterday was 717 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1408 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 694 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Torrent Power share price Live :Torrent Power closed at ₹1489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1557.55 & 1494.6 yesterday to end at 1489.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

