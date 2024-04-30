Torrent Power share price Today Live Updates : Torrent Power closed today at ₹ 1505, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹ 1536.25

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade

Torrent Power stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 1536.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1505 per share. Investors should monitor Torrent Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.