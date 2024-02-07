Hello User
Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trading Soars with Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 3025.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3034.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at 3026 and closed at 3025.95. The stock had a high of 3115.4 and a low of 3019.3. The market capitalization of Trent is 107,872.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.6, while the 52-week low is 1207. The BSE volume for Trent's shares on that day was 154,900.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months12.64%
6 Months77.1%
YTD-0.65%
1 Year146.73%
07 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Trent share price Today :Trent trading at ₹3034.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3025.95

The current price of Trent stock is 3034.5 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 8.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3025.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Trent BSE had a trading volume of 154,900 shares with a closing price of 3025.95.

