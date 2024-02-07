Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trading Soars with Positive Gains

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at ₹3026 and closed at ₹3025.95. The stock had a high of ₹3115.4 and a low of ₹3019.3. The market capitalization of Trent is ₹107,872.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹1207. The BSE volume for Trent's shares on that day was 154,900.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|12.64%
|6 Months
|77.1%
|YTD
|-0.65%
|1 Year
|146.73%
The current price of Trent stock is ₹3034.5 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 8.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Trent BSE had a trading volume of 154,900 shares with a closing price of ₹3025.95.
