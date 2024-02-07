Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trading Soars with Positive Gains

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at ₹3026 and closed at ₹3025.95. The stock had a high of ₹3115.4 and a low of ₹3019.3. The market capitalization of Trent is ₹107,872.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹1207. The BSE volume for Trent's shares on that day was 154,900.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.