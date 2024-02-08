Hello User
Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trades Yield Positive Returns Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 18.94 %. The stock closed at 3034.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3609.25 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at 3109.85 and closed at 3034.5. The stock reached a high of 3635 and a low of 2956.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Trent is 128,304.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.6 and the 52-week low is 1207. The stock had a trading volume of 288,133 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Trent share price Today :Trent trading at ₹3609.25, up 18.94% from yesterday's ₹3034.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Trent is 3609.25. The stock has experienced a significant percent change of 18.94, with a net change of 574.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a substantial increase in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3034.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Trent was 288,133 shares with a closing price of 3,034.5.

