Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trading Soars with Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 3758.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3803.2 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at 3804.6 and closed at 3842.7. The stock reached a high of 3858.2 and a low of 3666.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 133,599.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3935.85, while the 52-week low is 1207. The stock had a trading volume of 64,602 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Trent February futures opened at 3780.0 as against previous close of 3777.1

Trent stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3820.9. The bid price is 3826.5 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 3830.0 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Trent is 2961600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Trent share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trent stock reached a low of 3720.5 and a high of 3835.4.

12 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Trent Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Trent share price update :Trent trading at ₹3803.2, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹3758.2

The current stock price of Trent is 3803.2. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 45.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Trent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.27%
3 Months36.91%
6 Months99.36%
YTD23.06%
1 Year180.17%
12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Trent share price Today :Trent trading at ₹3779.25, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3758.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Trent is 3779.25. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3842.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Trent BSE was 64,602 shares, and the closing price was 3,842.7.

