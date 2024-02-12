Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trading Soars with Positive Gains

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at ₹3804.6 and closed at ₹3842.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3858.2 and a low of ₹3666.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹133,599.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3935.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1207. The stock had a trading volume of 64,602 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trent stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3820.9. The bid price is 3826.5 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 3830.0 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Trent is 2961600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Today, Trent stock reached a low of ₹3720.5 and a high of ₹3835.4.
The current stock price of Trent is ₹3803.2. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.27%
|3 Months
|36.91%
|6 Months
|99.36%
|YTD
|23.06%
|1 Year
|180.17%
As of the current data, the stock price of Trent is ₹3779.25. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume for Trent BSE was 64,602 shares, and the closing price was ₹3,842.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!