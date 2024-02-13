Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trades Thriving: Positive Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 3804.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3871 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at 3779.25 and closed at 3758.2. The stock reached a high of 3835.4 and a low of 3700.1. The company has a market capitalization of 135,278.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3935.85 and the 52-week low is 1207. The stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Trent share price NSE Live :Trent trading at ₹3871, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹3804.85

According to the current data, the stock price of Trent is 3871. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 66.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 66.15 points from its previous value.

13 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Trent share price live: Today's Price range

Trent stock's current day's low price is 3780 and the high price is 3875.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Trent February futures opened at 3803.95 as against previous close of 3807.25

Trent's spot price is currently at 3827.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3835.2, while the offer price is 3839.7. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 400. The stock's open interest is reported to be 2,951,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Trent Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Trent share price update :Trent trading at ₹3817.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3804.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Trent is 3817.05. There has been a 0.32 percent change, resulting in a net change of 12.2.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Trent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.6%
3 Months35.74%
6 Months97.04%
YTD24.46%
1 Year186.13%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Trent share price Today :Trent trading at ₹3805.45, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹3758.2

The current stock price of Trent is 3805.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.26, which is equivalent to a net change of 47.25.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3758.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Trent was 23,115 shares, and the closing price was 3,758.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!