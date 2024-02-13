Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trades Thriving: Positive Gains Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's stock opened at ₹3779.25 and closed at ₹3758.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3835.4 and a low of ₹3700.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹135,278.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3935.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1207. The stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares on the BSE.
According to the current data, the stock price of Trent is ₹3871. There has been a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 66.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 66.15 points from its previous value.
Trent stock's current day's low price is ₹3780 and the high price is ₹3875.
Trent's spot price is currently at 3827.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 3835.2, while the offer price is 3839.7. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 400. The stock's open interest is reported to be 2,951,600.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Trent is ₹3817.05. There has been a 0.32 percent change, resulting in a net change of 12.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.6%
|3 Months
|35.74%
|6 Months
|97.04%
|YTD
|24.46%
|1 Year
|186.13%
The current stock price of Trent is ₹3805.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.26, which is equivalent to a net change of 47.25.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Trent was 23,115 shares, and the closing price was ₹3,758.2.
