Trent Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 3804.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3849.55 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent stock opened at 3784.8 and closed at 3804.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3879, while the lowest price was 3780. The market capitalization of Trent is currently valued at 136,846.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3935.85, and the 52-week low is 1272.4. The BSE volume for Trent shares on this day was 41,645.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3804.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Trent BSE shares was 41,645 shares, with a closing price of 3,804.85.

