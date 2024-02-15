Hello User
Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trades Soar: Positive Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 3849.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3934.65 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's open price was 3800.7 and the close price was 3849.55. The stock reached a high of 3950 and a low of 3789.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Trent is 139,871.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3935.85 and the 52-week low is 1272.4. The BSE volume for Trent was 13,205 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Trent share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.69%
3 Months40.43%
6 Months100.4%
YTD28.35%
1 Year196.91%
15 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Trent share price Today :Trent trading at ₹3934.65, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹3849.55

The current price of Trent stock is 3934.65, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 85.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.21% and has gained 85.1 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3849.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Trent was 13,205 shares. The closing price for Trent was 3,849.55.

