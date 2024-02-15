Trent share price Today Live Updates : Trent's Trades Soar: Positive Performance Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trent's open price was ₹3800.7 and the close price was ₹3849.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3950 and a low of ₹3789.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Trent is ₹139,871.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3935.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1272.4. The BSE volume for Trent was 13,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.69%
|3 Months
|40.43%
|6 Months
|100.4%
|YTD
|28.35%
|1 Year
|196.91%
The current price of Trent stock is ₹3934.65, with a percent change of 2.21 and a net change of 85.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.21% and has gained 85.1 points.
