Trent Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trent stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3934.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3953.95 per share. Investors should monitor Trent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trent Stock Price Today

Trent Share Price Today : On the last day, Trent's stock opened at 3935 and closed at 3934.65. The stock had a high of 4004.4 and a low of 3872.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Trent is 140,557.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3950 and the 52-week low is 1272.4. The stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Trent share price Live :Trent closed at ₹3934.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Trent was 23,731 shares and the closing price was 3,934.65.

