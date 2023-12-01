Trident Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.65 and closed at ₹36.48. The stock had a high of ₹36.85 and a low of ₹36.24. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹18,271.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 438,177 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.48 on last trading day
On the last day of Trident on the BSE, a total of 438,177 shares were traded. The closing price of the share was ₹36.48.