Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹35.91 and closed at ₹35.90. The stock reached a high of ₹36.41 and a low of ₹35.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently ₹18,256.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,358,432 shares.
Trident stock reached a low of ₹36.31 and a high of ₹36.74 on the current day.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.5. There has been a 0.61 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.69%
|3 Months
|-12.14%
|6 Months
|9.34%
|YTD
|5.99%
|1 Year
|7.24%
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.57. There has been a 0.8 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.29, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of Trident BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,358,432. The closing price of the shares was ₹35.9.
