Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 36.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 35.91 and closed at 35.90. The stock reached a high of 36.41 and a low of 35.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently 18,256.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 2,358,432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock reached a low of 36.31 and a high of 36.74 on the current day.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Trident Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹36.28

The current stock price of Trident is 36.5. There has been a 0.61 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.22.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-12.14%
6 Months9.34%
YTD5.99%
1 Year7.24%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.57, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹36.28

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 36.57. There has been a 0.8 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.29, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹35.9 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of Trident BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,358,432. The closing price of the shares was 35.9.

