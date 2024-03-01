Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Up in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹42.01 and closed at ₹42.17 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.67, while the low was ₹41.09. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,474.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,618,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹42.59 with a 1.07% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.3%
|3 Months
|7.67%
|6 Months
|15.73%
|YTD
|16.53%
|1 Year
|35.79%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹42.14 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume was 2,618,409 shares with a closing price of ₹42.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!