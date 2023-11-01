Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of ₹34.93 and a close price of ₹34.91. The stock reached a high of ₹35.59 and a low of ₹34.71. The market capitalization for Trident is ₹17810.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1407878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
