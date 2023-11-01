Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 34.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.91 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of 34.93 and a close price of 34.91. The stock reached a high of 35.59 and a low of 34.71. The market capitalization for Trident is 17810.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1407878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.91, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹34.95

Trident stock is currently trading at a price of 34.91 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.04, indicating a decrease of 0.04 rupees.

01 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹34.91 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,407,878 shares and the closing price was 34.91.

