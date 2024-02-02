Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹46.82 and closed at ₹46.45. The stock had a high of ₹48.31 and a low of ₹46.68. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹24,450.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,058 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.