Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at ₹46.82 and closed at ₹46.45. The stock had a high of ₹48.31 and a low of ₹46.68. The market capitalization of Trident is ₹24,450.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,058 shares on the BSE.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Trident is ₹47.31, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 0.86. This means that the stock has increased by 1.85% from its previous value and has gained 0.86 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|787.05
|-3.95
|-0.5
|927.4
|508.85
|26902.47
|Trident
|47.61
|1.16
|2.5
|52.85
|25.1
|24261.84
|Arvind
|315.2
|8.15
|2.65
|319.05
|76.61
|8242.4
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3477.0
|17.6
|0.51
|3830.05
|2586.95
|7085.49
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|184.5
|0.25
|0.14
|191.5
|53.37
|3810.57
Trident stock reached a low of ₹46.68 and a high of ₹48.31 today.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,192,109 shares and the closing price was ₹46.45.
