Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Trident stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 46.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.31 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident's stock opened at 46.82 and closed at 46.45. The stock had a high of 48.31 and a low of 46.68. The market capitalization of Trident is 24,450.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,058 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST Trident share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹47.31, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹46.45

The current stock price of Trident is 47.31, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 0.86. This means that the stock has increased by 1.85% from its previous value and has gained 0.86 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill787.05-3.95-0.5927.4508.8526902.47
Trident47.611.162.552.8525.124261.84
Arvind315.28.152.65319.0576.618242.4
Garware Technical Fibres3477.017.60.513830.052586.957085.49
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing184.50.250.14191.553.373810.57
02 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock reached a low of 46.68 and a high of 48.31 today.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹46.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 1,192,109 shares and the closing price was 46.45.

