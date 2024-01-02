Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 36.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.57 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Trident opened at 36.57 and closed at 36.28. The stock's high for the day was 36.9, while the low was 36.31. The market capitalization for Trident is 18,402.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 988,580.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.57, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹36.28

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 36.57. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.29, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.28 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 988,580. The closing price of the shares was 36.28.

