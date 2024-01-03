Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trade Day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹36.77 and closed at ₹36.57 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.25 and a low of ₹36.09 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹18,824.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹43.75 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,986,199 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is ₹37.41, which has experienced a 2.3% increase. This translates to a net change of 0.84.
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 4,986,199. The closing price for the shares was ₹36.57.
