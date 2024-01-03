Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars on Positive Trade Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 36.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.41 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 36.77 and closed at 36.57 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 38.25 and a low of 36.09 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 18,824.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 43.75 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,986,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.41, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹36.57

Based on the current data, the stock price of Trident is 37.41, which has experienced a 2.3% increase. This translates to a net change of 0.84.

03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.57 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 4,986,199. The closing price for the shares was 36.57.

