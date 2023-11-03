Trident Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Trident's stock opened at ₹34.98 and closed at ₹34.52 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹35.08 and a low of ₹34.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,759.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹43.75 and ₹25.1 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 710,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.