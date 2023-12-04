Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of ₹36.47 and a close price of ₹36.27. The stock's high for the day was ₹36.88, while the low was ₹36.25. The market capitalization for Trident is currently at ₹18,276.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident on this day was 891,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|K P R Mill
|865.5
|-3.15
|-0.36
|927.4
|479.55
|29584.0
|Trident
|36.54
|0.22
|0.61
|43.75
|25.1
|18620.62
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3390.9
|32.6
|0.97
|3499.95
|2586.95
|6910.03
|Arvind
|227.8
|4.0
|1.79
|228.6
|76.61
|5956.91
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|153.4
|0.55
|0.36
|184.3
|53.37
|3168.25
The current price of Trident stock is ₹36.5. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.18.
Today, Trident stock reached a low of ₹36.42 and a high of ₹36.88.
The current stock price of Trident is ₹36.47. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|-11.18%
|6 Months
|12.38%
|YTD
|5.99%
|1 Year
|0.55%
The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is ₹36.32 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 0.05.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 891,071 shares and the closing price was ₹36.27.
