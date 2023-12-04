Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of ₹36.47 and a close price of ₹36.27. The stock's high for the day was ₹36.88, while the low was ₹36.25. The market capitalization for Trident is currently at ₹18,276.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident on this day was 891,071 shares.

