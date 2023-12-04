Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 36.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

The last day of trading for Trident saw an open price of 36.47 and a close price of 36.27. The stock's high for the day was 36.88, while the low was 36.25. The market capitalization for Trident is currently at 18,276.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident on this day was 891,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:36 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
K P R Mill865.5-3.15-0.36927.4479.5529584.0
Trident36.540.220.6143.7525.118620.62
Garware Technical Fibres3390.932.60.973499.952586.956910.03
Arvind227.84.01.79228.676.615956.91
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing153.40.550.36184.353.373168.25
04 Dec 2023, 10:28 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.5, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹36.32

The current price of Trident stock is 36.5. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.18.

04 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low of 36.42 and a high of 36.88.

04 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Trident Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹36.47, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹36.32

The current stock price of Trident is 36.47. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.

04 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-11.18%
6 Months12.38%
YTD5.99%
1 Year0.55%
04 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.32, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹36.27

The current data of Trident stock shows that the price is 36.32 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 0.05.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.27 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 891,071 shares and the closing price was 36.27.

